Police deployment in Marbella results in 43 arrests, discovery of 17 drug dens and seizure of weapons

The large deployment of foot and aerial patrols of the National Police in Marbella, which took place on Tuesday 11 March, resulted in 21 house searches, the discovery of 17 drugs safe houses, 43 arrests and the confiscation of numerous weapons, drugs and money.

When the police surrounded the building in the Las Albarizas neighbourhood, they found the doors blocked with bars that the drug trafficking clan had placed to gain time. Once those were removed, the searches began. The operation, titled 'Margen', lasted the entire morning.

Secret rooms and intercommunicating floors

Upon entering, the National Police found the building's interior structure completely modified. The initial open-plan basement had been partitioned off, creating rooms that could only be accessed from the ground floor flats, to be used as an escape route.

In a similar way, there were modifications in one of the homes the police searched. The officers found a hole behind a painting, leading to a lower level which was connected to the outside by a small tunnel. The tenant tried to escape through this secret exit, but was caught in the act.

Restoration of urban legality

One of the goals of the 'Margen' operation was the restoration of urban legality. As a result, 17 social housing units were recovered in Las Albarizas. Seven searches were carried out in apartments owned by the regional government, six of which were reclaimed, sealed off and fitted with an alarm system that notifies the police in case of intrusion. Meanwhile, 12 searches were conducted in properties owned by the local council, with 11 of them being reclaimed and sealed off.

The housing and rehabilitation agency of the Andalusian regional government and Marbella town hall have initiated a "census process" of the occupants of all the homes. In addition, they will verify the social conditions in order to assign them to people with accredited housing needs.

As part of the operation, a supply company checked the electrical system of the flats, which led to the discovery of illegal connections that pose a risk to the safety of the occupants.

The police seized the following items: eight firearms, including long and short weapons, as well as 56 bladed weapons; 500 cartridges; a silencer; four motor vehicles; jewellery; various drugs as evidence of trafficking - hashish, marijuana, cocaine and methadone; tools for preparing and weighing doses for sale; and 48,756 euros in cash. The suspects' current accounts, one of which has a balance of 100,384 euros, have been blocked.

The investigation also discovered a stolen moped and cocks kept in cages and used for fights, as well as other farm animals. A total of 82 birds have been handed over to the animal welfare services.