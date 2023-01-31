Armed robbers raid a gold and jewellery dealer's store in Marbella’s Old Town The victim's partner described the pistol-toting pair as "tall, blonde and with light-coloured eyes" who "spoke perfect Spanish"

It was just after 10.30am this Tuesday morning, 31 January, when the owners of the Don Lal and Cristys jewellery stores in Marbella’s Old Town heard the cries of a very upset woman on the street. When they went out to attend to her, they met their business neighbour, an assistant at Time Outlet, a gold and jewellery dealer.

"She was very upset, screaming and crying, and we could barely understand what she was saying," one of them explained to SUR just a few minutes after the incident. They quickly called the police who were quickly on the scene.

“Two normal-looking men knocked on the door posing as customers and she opened it. They took out two pistols, tied her up with zip ties and took everything that was in the store”, said José Luis, the victim's partner.

He described the robbers as "tall, blonde and with light-coloured eyes" who "spoke perfect Spanish", according to what his partner told him. He said they had passed by there the previous afternoon. "Yesterday, a colleague who works on the afternoon shift, said they were here asking for a watch.

Security camera

José Luis confirmed that the establishment has security cameras and police are already looking at the footage. Forensic officers have also been taking fingerprints in the store. The victim's partner said that in addition to handcuffing her, they "took her to a small room" which she managed to escape from to seek help.

Immediately the owners of Cristys, Ana Hornero and Carlos Sevilla, called the police. "She was in a state of shock," said Ana. Moments later the Local Police arrived and an ambulance crew attended to the victim who, according to her partner, suffered "an anxiety attack".

National Police officers have taken over the investigation.