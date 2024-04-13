Global chain Amorino opens artisan ice cream parlour and coffee shop at Marbella's El Fuerte Hotel

Juan Soto Marbella Saturday, 13 April 2024, 08:18 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Global artisan ice cream chain Amorino Gelato Naturale has continued its expansion along the Costa del Sol opening a new parlour in the heart of Marbella's Paseo Marítimo, in one of the town's main restaurant and shopping areas.

The Italian brand's new ice cream parlour and cafeteria is located on the ground floor of the Hotel El Fuerte, a five-star hotel that has recently undergone a complete renovation. Amorino occupies a 150-square-metre premises.

With this establishment, which will operate on a franchise basis, Amorino now has 26 stores in Spain. By 2024, Amorino expects to exceed 30, two of them in Andalucía, and beat the 13 million turnover it achieved last year.

Customers will be able to sample more than 30 different flavours of ice cream including pistachio from the Middle East, vanilla from Madagascar and mango from India at Amorino's new ice cream parlour in Marbella. They also have a wide variety of vegan sorbets made from certified organic fruit. The company also offers artisan cakes, ice cream-filled macarons and a wide variety of gourmet cakes and Italian coffees.

The Marbella parlour will also have a new payment system where customers can pay through screens in more than 11 languages.

National expansion plan

Amorino's aim is to position itself in the most exclusive areas of each location where it has a presence. As an example of this, in recent months the company has been opening stores in Muelle Uno in Malaga, in the luxurious Canalejas shopping centre in Madrid, on the beach of Los Ingleses in Tenerife and on the Paseo de la Sal in Lanzarote.

The ice cream parlour chain was founded in Paris in 2002 and currently has more than 250 shops in 17 countries.