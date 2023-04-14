Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

One of the decorated 'bonnets' at the American club event. SUR
American International Club celebrates Easter with a lunch and a bonnet contest

SUR

Friday, 14 April 2023, 12:33

The American International Club of Marbella held a special lunch to celebrate Easter Sunday at the Garum restaurant on the Paseo Marítimo. Besides the meal, club members took part in an Easter bonnet and hat competition.

Prizes were awarded to Milagros Hoffenmeir, Sue Seabury, Jo Nelson and Alfonso Hervás.

The American International Club of Marbella aims to maintain a positive presence of the American society and friends on the Costa del Sol, bringing Americans and international members together for good causes in and around Marbella.

"This event was a great gathering of friends and members, and we were thrilled with the turnout," said Lucca Movaldi (president). For more information about the club email: aif2018@hotmail.com

