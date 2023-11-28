American community on the Costa del Sol celebrate Thanksgiving in style

SUR in English Compartir Copiar enlace

Most Americans - wherever they are in the world - never let 23 November pass them by without sinking their teeth into a succulent turkey to celebrate Thanksgiving and that was exactly the case for the American International Club Marbella.

The group got together to celebrate the national American holiday at Café Yanx in Puerto Banús, hosted at the Occidental Hotel. Festivities continued beyond the meal where group member Alfonso Hervás's personalised cards delighted many and Raquel Márquez's photography and videography captured the day's festive vibe.

Members of the American International Club Marbella enjoy Thanksgiving 2023. SUR

"Sue Seabury's unwavering dedication, Milagros Hoffenmeir's invaluable support, and the organisation by club president Lucca Movaldi were pivotal for the success of this celebration," the American International Club Marbella said. "Special gratitude extends to guests journeying from distant places and particularly to Dave and his exceptional team from Café Yanx, whose contributions elevated the festivity's splendour," they added.

Club president Lucca Movaldi said: "Thanksgiving goes beyond celebration; it's a time to reflect and appreciate the blessings around us. Your dedication and solidarity during uncertain times have been a beacon of hope. We aim to continue fostering this friendship, promoting diversity, respect, and collaboration among cultures."

You can get in touch with American International Club Marbella at: aif2018@hotmail.com