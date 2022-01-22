American College students to receive personalised sports training programmes at Villa Padierna The aim is to enable pupils to access the sports merit scholarships for their university studies in the USA, which can cover up to 100 per cent of the costs

Villa Padierna has signed an agreement with the American College in Spain / sur

Villa Padierna Golf and Racquet Club and The American College in Spain, Marbella, have signed a collaboration agreement to offer personalised golf and padel training programmes to students from next season 2022-2023.

The courses will be focused on enabling students to become professionals in their sporting disciplines and to obtain scholarships at universities in the United States for sporting merit.

They will include intensive training with the best professionals from Villa Padierna's schools as well as competitions at amateur and professional level.

The main objective is to achieve the sporting results that will give the students access to the scholarships, as well as to forge the competitive character of the university students before they enter the professional world.

Many students choose the school not only because of the American curriculum, but also for the football and golf facilities in nearby.

In the US, students can obtain important scholarships to pay for their university studies through sport. Depending on the results, these scholarships may cover up to 100 per cent of university expenses.