Amateur dramatic group to host Lark in the Park in aid of charity
Culture ·The International Theatre Studio group will present an evening of culture with open-air theatre and musical entertainment
Benahavis
Tuesday, 25 April 2023, 12:56
The International Theatre Studio group will host its annual charity event - Lark in the Park - on Sunday 4 June, an evening of culture that offers open-air theatre and musical entertainment in Benahavis.
The amateur drama group will present a one act performance of A Midsummer Night's Dream, directed by Veronica del Cerro; while the TAPAS choir will present a medley of popular music for dancing.
The cultural gathering, which will be held from 6.30pm in Parque Torre Leonera, has been organised to raise funds for Age Concern Marbella/San Pedro.
A spokesperson for the theatrical group said, “We invite everyone to bring their own picnics and have a fulfilled evening together while supporting a great local charity.”
The International Theatre Studio is the longest established English-speaking amateur dramatic group on the Costa del Sol. Based in the Marbella area, the non-profit organisation was incepted in 1975, and has since striven to bring the highest standard of theatre to the English-speaking community on the coast.
Tickets for the event will be available by a donation for the charity: www.internationaltheatrestudio.org
