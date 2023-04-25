Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A previous Lark in the Park event. SUR
Amateur dramatic group to host Lark in the Park in aid of charity

Culture ·

The International Theatre Studio group will present an evening of culture with open-air theatre and musical entertainment

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Benahavis

Tuesday, 25 April 2023, 12:56

The International Theatre Studio group will host its annual charity event - Lark in the Park - on Sunday 4 June, an evening of culture that offers open-air theatre and musical entertainment in Benahavis.

The amateur drama group will present a one act performance of A Midsummer Night's Dream, directed by Veronica del Cerro; while the TAPAS choir will present a medley of popular music for dancing.

The cultural gathering, which will be held from 6.30pm in Parque Torre Leonera, has been organised to raise funds for Age Concern Marbella/San Pedro.

A spokesperson for the theatrical group said, “We invite everyone to bring their own picnics and have a fulfilled evening together while supporting a great local charity.”

The International Theatre Studio is the longest established English-speaking amateur dramatic group on the Costa del Sol. Based in the Marbella area, the non-profit organisation was incepted in 1975, and has since striven to bring the highest standard of theatre to the English-speaking community on the coast.

Tickets for the event will be available by a donation for the charity: www.internationaltheatrestudio.org

