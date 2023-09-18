Aldi set to open its first supermarket in San Pedro Alcántara next year

Andrea Jiménez Marbella Compartir Copiar enlace

San Pedro Alcántara's first Aldi supermarket will open by the middle of next year.

The German supermarket giant's arrival will create about 15 jobs and will be located in the northern area of San Pedro near Dia, Supeco and Mercadona. The store will be 1,000 square metres, with more than 50 parking spaces and offer a selection of 2,000 products.

Construction at the site will start in October and is expected to be completed in eight months. Deputy mayor of San Pedro Alcántara, Javier García, said: "this new project will generate wealth and employment in one of the main areas of the town where new residential developments are also going to be developed".

Andalucía continues to be a "key" area in Aldi's expansion plan in Spain, with the region home to the most Aldi supermarkets in the country. Aldi expects to close 2023 with more than 40 new establishments throughout Spain. "Marbella is and will continue to be a strategic area for us, where we want to continue to grow in the future and generate stable employment," they added.