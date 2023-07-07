Age Concern Marbella/San Pedro launches pioneering discount card scheme The discount cards can be used in a variety of local businesses and will offer the user discounts of between ten and thirty per cent

Tony Bryant Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Age Concern Marbella/San Pedro has launched a pioneering new discount card scheme to help English-speaking senior citizens in the area who are suffering from the effects of the current financial crisis. The card can be used in a variety of local businesses, among which are Specsavers, Helicopteros Sanitarios, Ibex Insurance, Futura Marbella Hearing Centre and Compare Funerals, all of which offer the card holder discounts of between ten and thirty per cent.

The card will also offer discounts on a number of other services, such as physiotherapy, television and home entertainment and a door-to-door laundry service.

The Marbella charity, whose motto is 'Together we're better', is collaborating with a total of 16 businesses, which, as President Carol Woolnoth points out, "all offer services that older people may find useful".

"The idea came to us because Helicopteros Sanitarios made us an offer of a special price for our members. This seemed to be such a great idea, we decided to ask other local businesses if they would be interested in joining the scheme," Carol said.

There are currently almost 50 people making use of the card, which costs 20 euros per year; although Age Concern will make exceptions for people who are experiencing severe financial difficulties.

"We started the system to help people who are managing on a state pension, and these discounts make a tremendous difference. We know some people are really struggling, so in extreme circumstances, we will offer the cards for free," the president explained.

Founded in 2017, Age Concern Marbella/San Pedro offers a variety of services and a range of programmes across the Marbella area. Volunteers also make weekly visits to two residential homes to offer companionship to English-speaking residents, especially those who have no family members here in Spain.

The charity's social centre in San Pedro will close on 11 July until 4 September for its summer break, but help and advice can still be obtained from the helpline (689355198).

www.ageconcernmarbella.com