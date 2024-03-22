Age Concern Marbella organise gala dinner night to support its two 'main goals' for 2024

Tony Bryant Marbella Friday, 22 March 2024, 10:43 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Age Concern Marbella / San Pedro is holding a gala dinner dance at the Guadalmina Golf Club on 17 May, an event that the charity has organised to support two of its "main goals" this year.

The first is to maintain and develop its social and activity centre in San Pedro Alcántara, a facility that provides a variety of services and activities, from “understanding new technologies” to coffee mornings and exercise classes.

Another service the association wishes to expand is its ‘hardship fund’ to help those who need temporary financial support. Spokesperson Steve Marshall explained that the initiative will have “a strict criterion so that the fund is not abused”. Any help offered will be “a one off for a specific need”, and applications will only be accepted from expats who are registered in the Marbella area.

“Even though we are a small charity, we already support several people by paying their membership fees to Helicopteros Sanitarios. This is because they have very limited resources and their health determines that they need the security of a home doctor service. But we know there is still so much more that needs to be done,” Marshall said.

www.ageconcernmarbella.com