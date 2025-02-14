Age Concern Marbella offers advice on internet fraudsters

Tony Bryant Marbella Friday, 14 February 2025, 11:54 Compartir

As part of its programme of activities to help senior citizens understand modern technology, Age Concern Marbella will host a special talk at its social centre in San Pedro Alcántara on Thursday 20 February.

Staying One Step Ahead of Scammers starts at 11am and will offer information on how best to protect personal information when using the internet.

Spokesperson Steve Marshall said, "By the end of this session you will be in a better position to protect yourself from these fraudsters."

Registration is necessary as places are limited: 689 35 51 98.