Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
Age Concern Marbella offers advice on internet fraudsters
Crime

Age Concern Marbella offers advice on internet fraudsters

Staying One Step Ahead of Scammers on 20 February will offer information on how best to protect personal information when using the internet

Tony Bryant

Marbella

Friday, 14 February 2025, 11:54

As part of its programme of activities to help senior citizens understand modern technology, Age Concern Marbella will host a special talk at its social centre in San Pedro Alcántara on Thursday 20 February.

Staying One Step Ahead of Scammers starts at 11am and will offer information on how best to protect personal information when using the internet.

Spokesperson Steve Marshall said, "By the end of this session you will be in a better position to protect yourself from these fraudsters."

Registration is necessary as places are limited: 689 35 51 98.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Four arrested for series of thefts from Costa del Sol restaurants
  2. 2 Two stabbings in one week on eastern Costa del Sol
  3. 3 This is the Costa del Sol town that's hosting a beer festival this weekend
  4. 4 Droopy eyelids and under-eye bags!
  5. 5 Fuengirola to double the number of smart rubbish bins in view of their effectiveness
  6. 6 Malaga province gets set for unadulterated carnival fun
  7. 7 Golfing icons touch down on the Costa del Sol for the Legends Tour
  8. 8 Cártama Oval prepares for more than a month of top European cricket action
  9. 9 Spanish party Vox invites European allies to Patriots summit in Madrid
  10. 10 Fuengirola to host Perrock festival for benefit of local animal shelters this weekend

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Age Concern Marbella offers advice on internet fraudsters