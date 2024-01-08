Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Age Concern in Marbella to offer financial advice talk to senior citizens
The charity will host an informative talk by a local pensions and investments expert at its activity centre in San Pedro Alcántara at the end of the month

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Marbella

Monday, 8 January 2024, 11:47

Age Concern Marbella/San Pedro will begin 2024 with a series of events at its social activity centre in San Pedro, the first of which will be a talk offering financial advice on Friday 26 January.

The event will be overseen by guest speaker Chris McCaan from Blevins Franks Wealth Management, who will offer his knowledge about subjects concerning pensions and investments, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session. The talk will focus on helping British expatriates make the most of their finances in the most tax-efficient way.

Seating for the talk is limited and those wishing to attend can make a reservation by phoning the charity’s helpline (689 35 51 98) from Monday to Friday between 10am and 6pm.

Age Concern's activity centre in San Pedro Alcántara.
Age Concern's activity centre in San Pedro Alcántara. SUR

More information about the services offered by Age Concern Marbella/San Pedro can be found on the organisation’s Facebook page, or www.ageconcernmarbella.com

