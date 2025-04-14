Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Age Concern Marbella announce vacancy for someone with 'unique skills'

The charity is looking for a new welfare officer who will often be the first port of call for people needing advice, help and support

Marbella

Monday, 14 April 2025, 10:50

Age Concern Marbella/San Pedro has announced that it has a unique opportunity available for someone, preferably with a knowledge of Spanish, to take over the position as the “voice” of the organisation. The charity is looking for someone with “unique skills” to handle the running of its welfare department following the news that their current welfare officer is to step down after seven years of service.

The association explained that the person will oversee the helpline and will often be the first port of call for people needing welfare advice, help and support.

The charity’s spokesperson, Steve Marshall, said that first and foremost “a good telephone manner” is essential, as is “being part of a great supportive team”.

“An important skill is a calm and reassuring voice and understanding that some callers may be a little distressed. We will provide you with all the knowledge needed by way of a full induction programme. Ongoing help and support are assured, together with a manual that will ensure the help you provide is always consistent,” he explained.

Those interested in the position should contact Age Concern on 689 35 51 98, or by email (info@ageconcernmarbella). Applicants are asked to supply a daytime contact phone number.

