Age Concern Marbella's next monthly lunch meeting will take place in Estepona

Tony Bryant Costa del Sol Monday, 10 March 2025, 14:02 Compartir

Age Concern Marbella/San Pedro will host its monthly lunch meeting at the Everest Fusion restaurant in Estepona on Tuesday 25 March. Tickets for the event cost 30 euros, a percentage of which will be donated to the charity, which offers support and assistance to English-speaking senior citizens in the Marbella area.

The afternoon will kick off at 1pm and includes a welcome drink on arrival, followed by a three-course meal, along with a raffle and an afternoon of fun.

“We are delighted to offer this special event. As always, there will be a terrific raffle with great prizes, so if you have anything suitable to donate as a prize, we would be very grateful,” spokesperson Steve Marshall said.

Diners will have the choice of several Asian and Spanish dishes to choose from, and the charity asks that reservations and menu selections are made in advance.

Email: lunches@ageconcernmarbella.com