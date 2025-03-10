Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Age Concern members at last month's lunch meeting. SUR
Age Concern Marbella&#039;s next monthly lunch meeting will take place in Estepona
Community spirit

Age Concern Marbella's next monthly lunch meeting will take place in Estepona

Diners will have the choice of several Asian and Spanish dishes to choose from for the charity event on Tuesday 25 March

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Costa del Sol

Monday, 10 March 2025, 14:02

Age Concern Marbella/San Pedro will host its monthly lunch meeting at the Everest Fusion restaurant in Estepona on Tuesday 25 March. Tickets for the event cost 30 euros, a percentage of which will be donated to the charity, which offers support and assistance to English-speaking senior citizens in the Marbella area.

The afternoon will kick off at 1pm and includes a welcome drink on arrival, followed by a three-course meal, along with a raffle and an afternoon of fun.

“We are delighted to offer this special event. As always, there will be a terrific raffle with great prizes, so if you have anything suitable to donate as a prize, we would be very grateful,” spokesperson Steve Marshall said.

Diners will have the choice of several Asian and Spanish dishes to choose from, and the charity asks that reservations and menu selections are made in advance.

Email: lunches@ageconcernmarbella.com

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Fuengirola injects 11 million euros from budget surplus to complete Mercacentro market project
  2. 2 Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez reveals defence spending plan
  3. 3 Cordoba province brings its delights to the Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Late double ensures nightmare finish for Malaga CF
  5. 5 Feminism to take to streets of Malaga on 8 March as an example of unity: 'Equality is still in its infancy'
  6. 6 Not just a kiss
  7. 7 International schools and colleges to share views during SUR in English education forum
  8. 8 March sees parents in Andalucía signing up children for publicly funded schools for 2025/6
  9. 9 Top figures of flamenco head to Soho theatre in Malaga
  10. 10 Guadalteba: History hidden in a valley a short distance from Ronda

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Age Concern Marbella's next monthly lunch meeting will take place in Estepona