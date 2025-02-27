The wealthy Ukrainians seeking refuge in Marbella

María Albarral Marbella Thursday, 27 February 2025, 10:49 Compartir

Monday 24 February marked the third anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a conflict that has had global consequences and a clear economic impact on the Costa del Sol. Many wealthy Ukrainians have taken refuge in Marbella, which has seen an increase in sales of luxury properties as well as the creation of new companies founded by Ukrainians.

"The war has driven increased demand from eastern European buyers who are looking for a safe and stable location in the south of the continent," Pure Living Properties CEO Javier Nieto told SUR. He added, "Marbella has seen an increase in Ukrainian, Polish and other buyers from the area, adding to the growing list of nationalities interested in luxury property on the Costa del Sol."

But this is not the only consequence that the war is having here; Marbella was initially positioned as a place to invest in housing, both to safeguard capital and to Ukrainians who initially moved their businesses to the Malaga Technology Park (PTA). It has now become apparent that the town is not only a new place to live but also a new place to start up a business. These eastern European residents are setting up their own businesses in hospitality, healthcare and technology, among other sectors.

According to Marbella's municipal census data which has been updated to include figures for February 2025, it can be seen that in February 2022, there were 2,501 Ukrainian inhabitants registered in the town. However, three years later, in February this year, the figure stands at 4,921, which means that this population has doubled. In total the town has 2,420 more inhabitants since the invasion, making the Ukrainian community the fourth largest after Spanish, Moroccan and British residents.

Marbella has received a huge economic boost from Ukrainians who have settled and who continue to move there. Although it is not just wealthy Ukrainians that have found a home in the town; many others have also settled there since February 2022.

"Both the town hall and the people of Marbella have shown enormous solidarity and we are very grateful to them. In a situation as complicated as the one we are living through, finding that understanding and support is essential and we have been lucky enough to have it here", Oksana Knysh, Marbella coordinator of the Ukrainian association 'Maydan Málaga', told SUR.

Trump

A new concern has been added to the concerns of the Ukrainians: Donald Trump. On Sunday 23 February members of the community gathered on Avenida del Mar to protest against the situation that their country is still going through and the international situation, especially in view of the new president of the United States.

"Just yesterday Donald Trump announced that he wants to soften the declaration of Russia as a terrorist state. Can you imagine that during the Nuremberg trials, someone would have asked to soften the sentence of the Nazis? Can you imagine that someone would have asked to make peace with Hitler, because too strong a sentence could anger him?", asked Natalia Koer, president of the Maydan Malaga Ukrainian association. She added, "You don't negotiate with criminals."

"We are here today because we will not allow history to repeat itself. Because if Ukraine falls, Europe will be next. If we let impunity win, the whole world will pay the consequences. We will not accept sham deals. We will not let them steal our identity, our freedom and our right to exist," the association's manifesto read.

Cries of 'Long live Ukraine' could be heard among a sea of Ukrainian flags, which waved alongside those of Spain and Europe. Another of the nationalities that joined the Ukrainian people on Sunday were Venezuelans, who showed their support at the same time as voicing their concerns about the situation that their own country is also experiencing.