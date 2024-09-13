Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Man accused of raping co-worker after she took sleeping pill
Courts

The victim was in the province of Malaga on a business trip when she suffered the alleged sexual assault, for which a ten-year prison sentence is being sought for the defendant

Juan Cano

Friday, 13 September 2024, 15:07

The Malaga public prosecutor's office is asking for a ten-year prison sentence for the alleged perpetrator of a crime of sexual assault with penetration. The victim had gone to Benahavís on a business trip with several work colleagues, and while she was fast asleep, after taking a sleeping pill, one of them allegedly raped her.

The trip took place in the summer of 2021. Several co-workers from a company based in another Spanish province stayed at a rented apartment complex in Benahavís, close to Marbella. Among the group were the victim and the alleged perpetrator of the rape. In the early hours of 11 July, the accused, 36, entered the room where his co-worker was sleeping. According to the Marbella prosecutor's office, he knew that the woman had taken medication to help her sleep, a circumstance he took advantage of to "satisfy his lubricious mood".

The man allegedly grabbed the victim from behind, removed her pyjama trousers and pulled down her underwear. When the girl woke up, he "grabbed her with force to prevent her from freeing herself" and began to sexually assault her, according to the public prosecutor. The young woman asked him to stop, which he ignored.

The woman has been undergoing psychological treatment as a result of this incident, and the prosecutor is requesting that she be compensated for moral damages with an amount to be established in the sentence, in the event of a conviction.

In the trial, which will be held this month in Malaga, the accused will sit in the dock to face a possible ten-year prison sentence for sexual assault, to which could be added a 12-year restraining order for the victim, of whom he would not be allowed to come within 500 metres.

