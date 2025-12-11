750 homes, large school and hotel: Marbella's new urban development plans

José Carlos García Marbella Thursday, 11 December 2025, 08:48 Share

The latest new urban development project announced by Marbella town hall affects the Cabopino area. The council has taken the first step to develop a 623,000-square-metre plot at the eastern end of the town, in the area known as La Vizcaína, where a large school, a hotel and several homes will be built. The number of housing units will range from 685 to 872 and four out of every ten of them will be subsidised housing units (VPOs).

For the moment, the local ruling team has approved the declaration of municipal interest and of convenience of a project that assesses what different areas of the town need and confirms the sustainability of construction. Urban planning councillor José Eduardo Díaz outlined the development plans on Tuesday.

La Vizcaína is located in southern Marbella, just south of the AP-7 motorway, between La Reserva de Marbella and the Artola Alta area, next to the Cabopino golf course. The idea, as described by Díaz, is "to integrate it into the existing network and significantly improve road communications in this area".

The development will 'respect the natural features of the area' and include an extensive 125,000 square metres of green areas and open spaces

The councillor stated that "the sector has been assigned urban planning parameters that are compatible with its surroundings and environmentally sustainable, respecting the natural features of the area". He said that the plot is "large enough to house a supramunicipal educational facility", as well a hotel, which aligns with Marbella's tourism attractiveness.

Díaz said that the total number of housing units will vary between 685 and 872 units, "always complying with the condition that 40% will be destined for public housing or affordable rented housing". He added that the urban planning department has included the implementation of green areas and open spaces of almost 125,000 square metres to the project.

Economic viability

Díaz stated that the project's economic report "guarantees its viability". The task following the approved declaration of interest is the presentation and processing of the delimitation proposal, in which "the square metres assigned to each use and the final parameters of the development will be specified in detail".

The local ruling team also reported on 76 responsible declarations and seven major work decrees processed by the urban planning department, representing a total of almost 7.5 million euros in investment. Of this, nearly six million euros correspond to minor works and projects promoted by residents and property owners. These projects alone will generate 300,000 euros in net revenue for the municipal coffers in the form of taxes.