Sandra López and Cesar Alonso Bellido, during one of the staff selection days. Josele
Top-end restaurant in Marbella seeks 200 hospitalty staff for new venture
Employment

The Dani García and Mosh groups are holding 'talent days' to select staff to work at the luxury Motel, which will open its doors in July

Juan Soto

Juan Soto

Marbella

Friday, 4 April 2025, 19:27

The Dani García and Mosh groups have begun the search for employees to fill the 200 positions at a new luxury restaurant - Motel - which will open its doors in July. The location of the venture will be in the former Aresbank building in Marbella.

During a the 'talent day' conference on 3 April, the recruiters started the process of looking for and talking with potential future employees, who would work in the kitchen, dining room, bar, front of house and cleaning service of the new establishment. Those who couldn't make it to the event at the Palacio de Congresos in Marbella, can attend the next one in the middle of May.

As for the perfect candidate's profile, talent manager Sandra López said that anyone with a desire to work in the sector can apply, as there are no prerequisites in terms of training or languages, although basic skills will be valued.

Those interested will be eligible for a fixed-term contract in accordance with the hotel and catering trade agreement, to which will be added the bonus of tips and the service charge. "We are open to everyone, because diversity and inclusion are our principles," she stated.

López described the interviews as a conversation about interests and skills, rather than an old-fashioned interrogation. "We choose people based on values and I am a very energy-driven person. If we spot someone with potential, we hire and then train them."

The chosen candidates will start working in June - one month before the planned opening of the new luxury restaurant. However, if recruiters find that someone wants to start working immediately, they will place them in other businesses of the group, such as the Leña restaurant, which is expanding and also needs staff.

Motel's concept

Motel will be directed by Peruvian chef Cesar Alonso Bellido. He described the restaurant as a "unique concept", blending fusion with touches from different geographical locations, including Peru.

Without revealing too much, he said that the menu will include yakitoris, tempuras, crudos and a wide variety of sushi. "We want the customer to be transported to different scenes and places when they visit our restaurant."

