Malaga's reservoirs reach their highest level in five years

Discharge of water at the Casasola dam. José Luis Escudero
Malaga&#039;s reservoirs reach their highest level in five years
You have to go back to April 2020 to find a greater amount of water stored in the province than there is now

Malaga

Friday, 11 April 2025, 11:35

Malaga's reservoirs continue to make the province's residents happy. The level this Wednesday was measured at almost 60% of the total capacity - 367 million cubic metres. The province has not seen a higher figure since April 2020, when 414 million cubic metres were recorded (67% of the total storage capacity).

The current volume has just exceeded the one from the beginning of April 2021, which was the historical reference until now: 364 million cubic metres. What is more, the river runoff continues to make contributions every week, with last week bringing no less than 10 million cubic metres.

The flow of rivers and streams will be boosted once again thanks to the rain that is expected today and throughout the weekend. Occasional and generally light showers are a possibility in inland areas of the province during Holy Week.

Responsible consumption, control of leaks and the improvement of infrastructures should not be abandoned, among other precautionary measures, despite the favourable scenario at the moment. Malaga is in a good position, but there have been notably better and considerably worse times, which means that these fluctuations require caution so that supply crises can be avoided.

