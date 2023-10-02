Malaga's cheapest supermarkets revealed in major national study Spain's main consumer organisation visited 1,108 stores across 65 cities and has compiled a list from the cheapest stores to the most expensive

A list of Malaga's cheapest supermarkets have been revealed following a major study which analysed more than 1000 stores across Spain.

National consumers organisation OCU compiled a ranking of the cheapest and most expensive supermarkets in Spain by visiting 1,108 stores in 65 Spanish cities.

The cheapest

In first place is Cash Fresh, located at Avenida Jorge Luis Borges 11 in Malaga. In the study, it scored 109 points (100 being the cheapest score). Second, with 110 points, is Saymu located at Avenida Ortega y Gasset 295, while third place is the Mercadona store at Calle El Califa 1, in Marbella (111 points). Next, tied at 112 points, are the Samoy outlet in Calle Lugo (in the Malaga Nostrum shopping park) and the Mercadona in the Vialia Malaga shopping centre. In fifth position, according to the study, is Mercadona in calle Albéniz 35, near Parque San Miguel, and is only one point ahead of the El Jamón supermarket located at Avenida de Europa 112.

The most expensive

At the other end of the scale, with 132 points (the maximum is 244), is El Corte Inglés supermarket in Puerto Banús (Carretera de Cádiz, kilometre 174.5), followed by the Supercor in Calle Camilo José Cela s/n, in Malaga city (130 points).

The third most expensive in Malaga, according to the study, is the Carrefour Express in Calle Cuarteles with 127 points, the same as the Supercor at Avenida de las Caballerizas s/n. The Covirán 10 supermarket in Calle Orson Welles and the Covirán Luque in Calle Lope de Rueda, scored 125 points.

The consumers organisation found that 1,056 euros could be saved a year on average depending on the shop you choose. A total of 155,788 prices of products which make up the most common household shopping basket were analysed during the study.