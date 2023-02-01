Malaga's Cercanías local train services were used by almost 11.3 million passengers last year The total figure for the C1 (Malaga-Fuengirola) and C2 (Malaga-Guadalhorce Valley) lines brings them close to their record year, despite problems with frequencies in the first quarter of 2022

Newly released figures show that Malaga’s local Cercanías rail service enjoyed an extremely healthy 2022, despite a first quarter of the year marked by a reduction in train frequencies.

During 2022, 11,267,000 customers used Renfe trains to travel between Malaga city and the coast (line C1, Malaga-Fuengirola) and with the Guadalhorce Valley (line C2, Malaga- Álora). The figure is very close to the 11,848,000 passengers recorded on the lines during Cercanías’ best year, 2019, just before the pandemic.

The recovery capacity of these services are among the best performing in their category in Spain – the almost 11.3 million passengers represents an increase of 78.3% more than in 2021, despite the aftermath of Covid-19 in 2022.

The use of these local trains in Malaga last year also meant 7.5 million private vehicles were not used with a savings emission of 120,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

The reduction in Cercanías frequencies in the first quarter of 2022 was largely due to the Covid-19 restrictions and a shortage of train drivers.