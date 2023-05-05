Malaga's brightest young business minds wooed by top local employers Senior managers have been stressing the value of an international outlook and good soft skills at the third TalentLab Málaga run by SUR and ESIC

Ten of Malaga province's most important companies have been giving advice on the world of work this week to 50 young people who are finishing or who are just out of university.

The youngsters and their more experienced hosts were taking part in the third TalentLab Málaga, which aimed to find and nurture local talent to lead companies in the future.

The three-day conference and workshop at Malaga city's convention centre was a training project from SUR newspaper and the ESIC business university. The 50 youngsters had been chosen from some 400 applicants.

Among the speakers on the first day on Wednesday was the head of IKEA in Malaga, Linus Frejd, who chose to speak in English. He congratulated those attending for having the chance to develop their careers in a multicultural province like Malaga.

"The reason I speak English," Frejd explained, "is because the future of Malaga is international."

Besides Ikea, the other key companies taking part included Metro Málaga, Trops, Sinerba, Cajamar, Airzone, Torsa Academy, EMT, Grupo MEI and Peñarroya.

All were hoping that TalentLab would also be an opportunity to attract new staff. Their heads and human resources managers stressed to the 50 youngsters the importance to success of strong soft skills, such as punctuality and good teamwork.

The mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, reminded everyone that young people needed to be competitive to have opportunities but he also appealed to the business world to be more responsible. "It is in your hands to create a better society, offering better paid jobs," he explained.