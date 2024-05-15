Police smash Malaga-based gang smuggling drugs in horse trucks

EP Wednesday, 15 May 2024, 21:24 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Following a thorough investigation the Guardia Civil have arrested 16 people for trafficking drugs in vehicles with false flooring from Melilla to Europe. During the raids 1,162 kilos of hashish were seized and assets valued at more than four million euros were blocked.

Operation Tocayo began last year, when the Guardia Civil detected the existence of an organised criminal group that set about, in a very concerted manner, to transport drugs from Melilla to the Spanish mainland by means of an extra, false bottom in each vehicle used, according to a statement.

As officers continued with their investigations, they were able to confirm that the leader of the criminal organisation was based in Malaga and was in charge of financing, supervising and coordinating all operations, including contacting the drugs suppliers in Morocco.

Also, the gang leader was liaising with the people in charge of making the required alterations to the trucks. They were from the provinces of Jaén and Ciudad Real. When the trucks arrived in Melilla, they were fitted out with a sophisticated double floor to hide large quantities of drugs and to avoid detection at police checkpoints.

Once the trucks had the false floor installed and were loaded with the drugs, they were shipped to Spain. Once there, the drugs were prepared for the next stage of their journey, hidden in horse trucks for distribution across Europe.

In total, assets valued at more than four million euros were frozen, along with the seizure of 1,162 kilos of hashish, 84 vehicles, 17 homes and six garages, a plot of land and an agricultural property, nine weapons, 145 bank accounts and a large quantity of mobile phones and state-of-the-art electronic equipment.

The operation was carried out by the Judicial Police Unit of the Guardia Civil in Melilla with support from corresponding units in Malaga, Jaén, Ciudad Real and Girona, all managed under the arrest warrant and asset seizure orders issued by the Court of Instruction number 5 of Melilla.