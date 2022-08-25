Malaga woman dies after being hit by a lamppost knocked down by a drunk driver The incident in which the 67-year-old lost her life happened in the Basque town of Zalla in Vizcaya

A 67-year-old woman from Malaga died on Tuesday, 23 August, as a result of a traffic accident involving a drunk driver in Zalla, Vizcaya. A vehicle left the road and collided with a lamppost at about 11pm causing it to fall and strike Mari Carmen, who was walking along the footpath with her daughter.

Firefighters and paramedics called to the scene tried to revive the woman, but could do nothing to save her life. She died at the scene of the accident.

The deceased's daughter was not injured but was taken to a health centre to be treated for an anxiety crisis.

The driver of the car, a 25-year-old man, has been charged with an alleged crime against road safety and a possible reckless homicide as he did not have a driver's licence and was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Mari Carmen was born in Malaga but she moved to Bizkaia when she was young with her parents.