Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Florido and Gómez, before the presentation of this new project.
Malaga to launch first air connection with Seoul in October
Transport

Malaga to launch first air connection with Seoul in October

Korean Air will connect the Costa del Sol to the Korean capital with eight flights between October and November in what it considers a pilot test

Pilar Martínez

Pilar Martínez

Málaga

Tuesday, 29 April 2025, 20:29

Malaga Airport continues to widen its connections with Asia. The new milestone is the first flight between the Costa del Sol capital and Seoul, operated by Korean Air, which will start with a test between October and November this year. Councillor for tourism Jacobo Florido has just announced this pilot project which, he hopes, "will be the start of a route that will be consolidated".

There will be eight charter flights, four outbound and four return, programmed by operator Hnajin Travel with Korean Air. They routes will be carried out on a Boeing 777-300ER, with 291 seats in three classes: eight seats in First Class and 56 in Business Class and 227 in Economy Class.

Florido said that this connection is the result of the promotional activities carried out over the last two years in South Korea. Promoter Hanjin Travel - a Korean Air subsidiary founded in 1961 - has been the collaborator in these negotiations. "It's the first time in history that an airline company is fixed in Malaga, with good forecasts," Florido said, adding that two of the four flights to the Costa del Sol capital are already full.

Florido has estimated the economic impact that this first connection with Seoul will have on Malaga at 1.2 million euros. The connection benefits from the high-value Korean market, from which a tourist willing to spend 250 euros per day, excluding transport and accommodation, originates. The tourist package also includes visits to Malaga, Granada, Seville and Cadiz. The councillor for tourism has estimated that all of these actions will contribute a total of 4.2 million euros to the regional economy

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Mutua Madrid Open set to resume with all Spanish hopes ended
  2. 2 Chupete winner lifts Malaga CF out of crisis mode
  3. 3 Biggest crowd of the season witnesses statement win for Marbella FC
  4. 4 Álex Márquez breaks the curse with famous Jerez MotoGP victory
  5. 5 Hundreds enjoy local foodie market for second consecutive year in Benalmádena
  6. 6 Malaga-based swimmer makes history in Open Water Swimming World Cup
  7. 7 Gibraltar government, the union Unite and refuse collectors reach an agreement
  8. 8 Temporary ban on octopus fishing enforced in Gibraltar waters
  9. 9 Antequera CF down to fifth after capitulation in Mérida
  10. 10 Nerja Residents Day: a celebration of cultural diversity

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Malaga to launch first air connection with Seoul in October