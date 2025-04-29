Malaga to launch first air connection with Seoul in October

Pilar Martínez Málaga Tuesday, 29 April 2025, 20:29 Compartir

Malaga Airport continues to widen its connections with Asia. The new milestone is the first flight between the Costa del Sol capital and Seoul, operated by Korean Air, which will start with a test between October and November this year. Councillor for tourism Jacobo Florido has just announced this pilot project which, he hopes, "will be the start of a route that will be consolidated".

There will be eight charter flights, four outbound and four return, programmed by operator Hnajin Travel with Korean Air. They routes will be carried out on a Boeing 777-300ER, with 291 seats in three classes: eight seats in First Class and 56 in Business Class and 227 in Economy Class.

Florido said that this connection is the result of the promotional activities carried out over the last two years in South Korea. Promoter Hanjin Travel - a Korean Air subsidiary founded in 1961 - has been the collaborator in these negotiations. "It's the first time in history that an airline company is fixed in Malaga, with good forecasts," Florido said, adding that two of the four flights to the Costa del Sol capital are already full.

Florido has estimated the economic impact that this first connection with Seoul will have on Malaga at 1.2 million euros. The connection benefits from the high-value Korean market, from which a tourist willing to spend 250 euros per day, excluding transport and accommodation, originates. The tourist package also includes visits to Malaga, Granada, Seville and Cadiz. The councillor for tourism has estimated that all of these actions will contribute a total of 4.2 million euros to the regional economy