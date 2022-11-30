Malaga will have a direct flight to Iceland from May next year The Costa del Sol tourist board is targeting the Icelandic traveller interested in sun, beaches, culture and gastronomy

Malaga continues to expand its air links as the Costa del Sol tourist board has announced that from May next year there will be a direct flight to Iceland. This new route will operate during the high season, until September.

Margarita del Cid, CEO of Costa del Sol Tourism, said that although the Icelandic market is small it has "great potential so we want to continue our efforts to find new synergies of collaboration”.

An important point is that people in Iceland are not only interested in the sun and beaches on the Costa del Sol but also its cultural and culinary offerings. Leaders of the Icelandic sector have also expressed their interest in active tourism, sports facilities, events and congresses for the companies based there, and learning Spanish.

Recent meetings have been held with the main Icelandic tour operators in Reykjavik, as well as a presentation of the Costa del Sol and a workshop in which it has become clear that the attendees do not know the destination in depth.

"These days represent new opportunities to attract Icelandic tourists, who can discover the quality of tourism on offer in the Costa del Sol," said Del Cid.

To that end the Costa del Sol Tourism delegation is highlighting all “the facets of the Costa del Sol, such as gastronomy, culture, events, and inland areas, which are key aspects in many people's decision to travel", Del Cid added.