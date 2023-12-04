Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Malaga the only Andalusian province to record a rise in unemployment in November

Malaga the only Andalusian province to record a rise in unemployment in November

The increase was caused by the services sector, which left 815 without a job at the end of last month

Nuria Triguero

Malaga

Monday, 4 December 2023, 16:24

Compartir

Malaga was the only province in Andalucía where unemployment increased in November, latest data from the Seguridad Social registers shows.

Malaga province ended last month with 583 more people unemployed than at the start of the month. The rise is typical in autumn and winter due to a dramatic decrease in tourism.

But the performance of the labour market in other Andalusian provinces has been strong due to the olive harvest and a general decline in unemployment in the services sector. The region ended November with 8,852 fewer people unemployed compared to October.

Nationally, 11,500 jobs were lost in November but unemployment fell by almost 24,600 people, with 20.8 million enrolled onto Spain's social security.

The rise in unemployment in November for Malaga was caused by the services sector, which recorded a rise of 815 unemployed people. A total of 248 people also lost their jobs in the construction sector, 58 in agriculture and 11 in industry. In November in Malaga, social security enrolment fell by 5,743 people compared to the previous month, the largest decrease in Andalucía.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga province ranked second in Spain for highest mortgage loans
  2. 2 Sierra Nevada opens its ski resort this Tuesday 5 December
  3. 3 Malaga gears up to host Spain's women's football team for the first time
  4. 4 Malaga CF fail to convert golden chances in 0-0 draw
  5. 5 Malaga the only Andalusian province to record a rise in unemployment in November
  6. 6 Spain beat Brazil to progress to the World Handball Championship quarter-finals

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad