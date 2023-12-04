Malaga the only Andalusian province to record a rise in unemployment in November The increase was caused by the services sector, which left 815 without a job at the end of last month

Nuria Triguero Malaga Monday, 4 December 2023, 16:24

Malaga was the only province in Andalucía where unemployment increased in November, latest data from the Seguridad Social registers shows.

Malaga province ended last month with 583 more people unemployed than at the start of the month. The rise is typical in autumn and winter due to a dramatic decrease in tourism.

But the performance of the labour market in other Andalusian provinces has been strong due to the olive harvest and a general decline in unemployment in the services sector. The region ended November with 8,852 fewer people unemployed compared to October.

Nationally, 11,500 jobs were lost in November but unemployment fell by almost 24,600 people, with 20.8 million enrolled onto Spain's social security.

The rise in unemployment in November for Malaga was caused by the services sector, which recorded a rise of 815 unemployed people. A total of 248 people also lost their jobs in the construction sector, 58 in agriculture and 11 in industry. In November in Malaga, social security enrolment fell by 5,743 people compared to the previous month, the largest decrease in Andalucía.