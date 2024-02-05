Malaga teenager heads to Madrid as a winner of the British Embassy's Ambassador for a Day competition

SUR in English Malaga Monday, 5 February 2024, 13:40 Compartir Copiar enlace

What is the day-to-day life of a diplomatic ambassador like? This is what the 15 winners of the second British Embassy's Ambassador for a Day programme in Madrid, which aims to promote female leadership among young women, have been able to find out.

The students, aged between 16 and 18 and from all over Spain, had the opportunity to talk to ambassadors and diplomats from different countries stationed in the Spanish capital and learn the skills needed to dedicate themselves to the diplomatic world. Seventeen-year-old Lara Villalba from Malaga attended after being shortlisted from 200 entries with her piece explaining how she would promote peace in today's world.

The 15 young women enjoyed a full programme on Thursday and Friday, which started with advice and guidance from ambassadors and representatives from the participating embassies, including British ambassador Hugh Elliott. They were also able to listen to high-level speakers such such as María Solanas, director of programmes at the Elcano Royal Institute, Marta Pérez Dorao, president of the Inspiring Girls Foundation, founded by lawyer Miriam González Durántez, and influencer Maria Speaks English, who teaches English to her hundreds of thousands of followers on social networks. Thursday concluded with two sessions on communication and culture in diplomacy. On Friday, the students attended a Women in Science conference to discuss challenges facing women in science and technology.

"With initiatives such as Ambassador for a Day, we want young women to get to know the diplomatic world from the inside and see that it is within their reach. I hope that the 15 winners from all over Spain who have visited us have learned and enjoyed all the activities," said Sarah Cowley of the British Embassy.

Lara Villalba said it had been an "extremely interesting and enriching" experience from which she has learned, for example, what is "behind an ambassador's press conference". "The programme motivates me and gives me hope that in the future I will be able to dedicate myself to something related to international relations," she said.