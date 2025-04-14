Three University of Malaga students win Fulbright scholarships in the States

Federico Lozano is one of the scholarship recipients and is already doing research at Nasa.

The Fulbright-Junta de Andalucía grants will allow nine Andalusian graduates and researchers in training, including three from Malaga, to do a master's degree or pre-doctoral research at leading academic institutions in the USA in the 2025/2026 academic year.

Four of them are graduates of the University of Granada (Paula Becerra, Fernando Morales, Joan Llorca and Lola Molina), three have studied at the University of Malaga (UMA): María Inocencia Perea, Federico Lozano and Francisco Rodríguez, and another two are from the University of Seville (Vanessa García and José Antonio Rodríguez). The average amount invested per student is 60,000 euros.

Most of these academic institutions are included in the top 100 recognised by the Shanghai ranking: Harvard University (Massachusetts), Florida State University, Saint Louis University (Missouri), University of California at Santa Cruz, University of Oklahoma, Northern Illinois University and the School of Visual Arts in New York. They are joined by Nasa's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (California).

The people of Malaga

Of the three UMA students, Federico Lozano, is already on a research stay at Nasa's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in California. He is a pre-doctoral researcher in the field of Telecommunications Engineering, where he is working on machine learning in space communications. Thanks to the Fulbright grant, he will be able to extend his work there for another six months. Lozano graduated from the UMA in Telecommunications Engineering Systems and has completed two master's degrees in Telematics and Telecommunications Networks and in Telecommunications Engineering.

María Inocencia Perea Moreno began her higher education with a degree in History at the UMA and specialised in the Medieval Iberian World for her master's degree. She is currently a pre-doctoral researcher in the area of Medieval History and has chosen the University of Saint Louis, located in Missouri, to continue her research from August onwards.

The third Malaga student to receive a scholarship is Francisco Rodríguez Sánchez. He is a graduate in Hispanic Philology. He holds two master's degrees in Management of Spanish Literary and Linguistic Heritage and in Secondary Education Teaching at the UMA, where he is studying a doctoral programme in Linguistics, Literature and Translation. He will continue his research focusing on contemporary poetry at Florida State University during a six-month stay starting this spring.

The Junta de Andalucía awards these grants every year in its commitment to promote excellence in the academic and research training of young Andalusian talent so that it can meet both the needs of an increasingly changing labour market and the scientific challenges posed by the progress and social welfare of the community.

The fields of study are related to biological sciences, telecommunications, mathematics, literature, archaeology, history, audiovisual communication and environmental studies. The grants will enable them to improve their knowledge in fields such as physical anthropology, ecological governance, the ethics of technology, machine learning in space communications, animation and regulated and emerging pollutants in the environment.

The Fulbright-Junta de Andalucía grants, which have an allocation for this year of 530,669 euros, have been awarded since 2005, with a global investment by the regional government of more than six million euros to enable the training of more than a hundred beneficiaries. The grants are aimed at graduates linked to Andalucía, with higher education qualifications and a demonstrable knowledge of English, who aspire to obtain a master's degree or are pursuing doctoral studies.

The other Andalusian scholarship holders

José Antonio Rodríguez Gallego (Seville, 1997) has a double degree in Mathematics and Statistics from the University of Seville, where he has also completed a Master's in Logic, Computation and Artificial Intelligence and is currently pursuing a PhD in Mathematics.

Fernando Morales De Rueda is a PhD student in Ecology at the University of Granada and specialises in governance for ecosystem restoration in the context of climate change. His scholarship period will be nine months and during his stay at the University of California at Santa Cruz he will perfect his knowledge in this line of action. At the University of Granada he studied a degree in Environmental Sciences and a master's degree in Planning, Governance and Territorial Leadership.

Vanessa García-Fernández is a graduate in Basic and Experimental Biomedicine from the University of Seville and has completed a master's degree in Biomedical Research at the Institute of Biomedicine of Seville (IBIS), where she is studying a doctoral programme in Molecular Biology, Biomedicine and Clinical Research. The six-month grant will allow her to continue her work at Harvard University (Harvard Medical School) to further her research in the field of Biomedicine and Hepatology.

Joan Llorca Albareda graduated in Philosophy, Politics and Economics at the University of Granada and obtained two master's degrees in Political Theory and Democratic Culture and in Applied Ethics. He is currently a pre-doctoral researcher and his thesis deals with the moral status of artificial intelligence entities. In September of this year, he will move to the University of Northern Illinois to advance his lines of research linked to applied ethics and the philosophy of technology for six months.

Paula Becerra Fuello, with a degree in History from the University of Seville and a master's degree in Physical Anthropology, is a researcher in training with doctoral studies in the Department of Prehistory and Archaeology at the University of Granada. The six-month grant will allow her to continue her work at the University of Oklahoma from October to further her research career in the study of bone collections of Chalcolithic populations and the analysis of palaeomobility through stable isotopes.

Lola Molina Marzolini, who is originally from Argentina and is a resident in Almería, graduated in Fine Arts with a major in Animation from the University of Granada. Her main areas of work focus on digital illustration, strongly inspired by painting, character creation and concept art. She will study for a year, extendable for another year, a master's degree at the School of Visual Arts in New York.

Fulbright programme, since 1946

Created in the USA in 1946, the Fulbright programme has now spread to more than 150 countries, 49 of which have signed bi-national agreements creating bilateral Commissions for the management of these grants.

The initiative won the Prince of Asturias Award for International Cooperation in 2014. In Spain, the Fulbright Commission was created in 1958 and, since that year, it has awarded more than 9,000 grants to Spanish and American citizens to travel to another country to study, research, learn about its culture and transmit their own, becoming exponents of what is known as public diplomacy.