Malaga's improved reservoir situation means there is enough water to last a year for one million people

Chus Heredia Malaga Monday, 18 November 2024, 12:06

One of the few positives following the devastating downpurs that have recently hit Malaga is that the province's drought situation has improved considerably following the heavy rainfall in the past two weeks. "In my country the rain doesn't know how to rain. Either it rains little or it rains a lot. If it rains little it is drought, if it rains a lot it is a catastrophe." This lyric by Valencian singer-songwriter Raimón describes the situation in Malaga province perfectly.

Recent rains have left the provincial reserves at an acceptable level, where between the two episodes of rainfall, reservoirs have gained almost 75 cubic hectometres. That is the same amount of water consumed by 1.1 million inhabitants in a year. However, the gain has not resulted in the province completely staving off drought, with the situation varying from basin to basin.

At the end of October, reservoirs in Malaga province had fallen well below 100 cubic hectometres; specifically to 94. Now, they are on the way to equalling the maximum level of the year, which was reached in May, following the rains of 8, 9 and 10 March and at Easter. At that time, 170 cubic hectometres were reached on 13 May. From then on, rainfall plummeted, but it did save summer on the coast and in Malaga city.

We are now like last spring, but in autumn. That's 167 cubic hectometres until Saturday 16 November, and with better rainfall prospects. Especially for the Costa del Sol, which has completely left the drought threshold. Technically it is out, however, according to fixed criteria that varies from month to month, it needs to be above 29.1 cubic hectometres, and in December, 30.5. Now, it is above 35 cubic hectometres.

While it is a good buffer, a more definitive solution for the coast involves a second desalination plant and the Gibralmedina reservoir, planned between Malaga and Cádiz. In the meantime, the Marbella desalination plant will play a vital role and will be at its maximum capacity again in July: 20 cubic hectometres per year, almost a quarter of what the Costa del Sol needs to drink. This is in addition to the Guadalmansa and Fuengirola wells.

The resurgence of La Viñuela

The most amount of rainfall following the 'Dana' rains was collected in the Axarquía. A few months ago La Viñuela fell to 11 cubic hectometres. The current drought status is still "serious", but it is not far from crossing into the "severe" level, set at 41. Right now, it has enough water for a year and a half of urban consumption in the area. Irrigation will have to continue with recycled water and with minimum allocations from the reservoir.

The Guadalhorce system, which supplies Malaga city and a large part of the Greater Malaga area, passed the threshold of 71.4 cubic hectometres, currently storing 75. This means it leaves the "grave" drought status.

In October, the Guadalhorce, Conde and Guadalteba reservoirs were on the verge of dropping below 40 cubic hectometres. They now have water for more than a year and a half. Malaga is also activating new wells in Aljaima-Fahala and using surface water from the dam of the same name. It is hoped that the first wells in the Bajo Guadalhorce, currently under construction, will be active next year. The city wants to rely on groundwater for more than half of its water consumption.