Malaga school children learn about breeding fighting bulls during field trips to Ronda

The Diputación, Malaga's provincial authority, with the aim of promoting bullfighting as cultural heritage will resume the visits of schoolchildren from fifth grade to fourth year of ESO to the Reservatauro livestock farm located near Ronda, thanks to a collaboration agreement with Fundación Unicaja .

Reservatauro is a stud farm of fighting bulls and Andalusian horses in an area declared a Biosphere Reserve by Unesco, and was created by the bullfighter Rafael Tejada, according to a statement from the Diputación.

This stud farm, which is located five kilometres from Ronda, opens its doors to the public to share the life of these animals at all stages of their breeding and selection process, as well as to interact with them.

The President of the Diputación, Francisco Salado, pointed out that "thanks to the programme developed by the provincial authority, three hundred schoolchildren from the province of Malaga will have the opportunity to spend a day immersed in this livestock farm and learn first-hand about the habitat of the 'king of the pasture', where they will learn about the care and needs in the breeding of the fighting bull and the purebred Spanish horse, as well as becoming aware of the conservation of the breeds".

During their visit, the school kids will learn about animal welfare, bullfighting tradition, its historical and cultural importance, as well as being motivated to take care of the environment.

It is usual at Reservatauro for visitors to be shown the secrets of the breeding and selection of the fighting bulls, observing at very close range the bulls, the bulls' foals, the mother cows with the calves born during the year, the stud raising the foals that are born in spring, as well as observing the flora and fauna of the Serranía de Ronda. The visits started on 5 December and will end on 11 December.