Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image of Reservatauro in Ronda. Reservatauro
Malaga school children learn about breeding fighting bulls during field trips to Ronda
Education

Malaga school children learn about breeding fighting bulls during field trips to Ronda

During their visits, the 300 pupils will learn about animal welfare, bullfighting tradition, and its historical and cultural importance

Europa Press

Wednesday, 6 December 2023, 17:53

Compartir

The Diputación, Malaga's provincial authority, with the aim of promoting bullfighting as cultural heritage will resume the visits of schoolchildren from fifth grade to fourth year of ESO to the Reservatauro livestock farm located near Ronda, thanks to a collaboration agreement with Fundación Unicaja .

Reservatauro is a stud farm of fighting bulls and Andalusian horses in an area declared a Biosphere Reserve by Unesco, and was created by the bullfighter Rafael Tejada, according to a statement from the Diputación.

This stud farm, which is located five kilometres from Ronda, opens its doors to the public to share the life of these animals at all stages of their breeding and selection process, as well as to interact with them.

The President of the Diputación, Francisco Salado, pointed out that "thanks to the programme developed by the provincial authority, three hundred schoolchildren from the province of Malaga will have the opportunity to spend a day immersed in this livestock farm and learn first-hand about the habitat of the 'king of the pasture', where they will learn about the care and needs in the breeding of the fighting bull and the purebred Spanish horse, as well as becoming aware of the conservation of the breeds".

During their visit, the school kids will learn about animal welfare, bullfighting tradition, its historical and cultural importance, as well as being motivated to take care of the environment.

It is usual at Reservatauro for visitors to be shown the secrets of the breeding and selection of the fighting bulls, observing at very close range the bulls, the bulls' foals, the mother cows with the calves born during the year, the stud raising the foals that are born in spring, as well as observing the flora and fauna of the Serranía de Ronda. The visits started on 5 December and will end on 11 December.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Why is today, 6 December, a public holiday in Spain?
  2. 2 Unfair treatment claims as water restrictions implemented along Costa del Sol
  3. 3 What is the weather forecast for Malaga province during the long holiday weekend
  4. 4 Which shops are open in Malaga province this December long weekend?
  5. 5 Marbella becomes seventh most inhabited Andalusian municipality after population passes 150,000
  6. 6 Christmas greeting from Keta: the labrador puppy rescued by a Malaga police officer
  7. 7 Mobile phones banned in Andalusian schools under strict new measure
  8. 8 How a Spanish woman swallowed a toothbrush while choking on a slice of ham
  9. 9 Malaga wine awards: province's top drops for 2023 unveiled
  10. 10 Four teenagers arrested for allegedly pelting cars with rocks on Marbella motorway

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad