Costa del Sol ends January with temperatures up to 25 degrees The first week of February is expected to be warm and dry in Malaga province

Warm sunshine and light winds this Monday bring January to a balmy close on the Costa del Sol.

The day, which started with some fog, will see temperatures rise to up to the mid-20s across Malaga province. Areas that have seen fog will be warmer than those without, said meteorologist José Luis Escudero.

According to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), low temperatures will dip to nine degrees but highs could reach a spring-like 25 degrees.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the highs will dip back to 18 or 19 degrees. But for the first weekend of February, temperatures will creep back up to highs of 21 to 23 degrees and lows of 12 degrees.

No rain is forecast for the entire week.