Costa del Sol seafood restaurant named best in Europe by respected international dining out guide

The Fuengirola eatery heads the casual section of the Opinionated About Dining guide, in which there are also three other restaurants from Malaga province in the Top 100

Marina Martínez Malaga Wednesday, 29 May 2024, 17:17 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Opinionated About Dining (OAD) guide is back this year, and once again, it has a Malaga accent. This time, however, at the top of the list of the best casual restaurants in Europe. A Fuengirola restaurant specialising in fish and seafood, Los Marinos José, which is run by Pablo and José Sánchez, together with their three brothers, and which just over two months ago reopened after a major refurbishment, has scored top spot.

After several years in third place, the restaurant takes a gold medal on a podium that is monopolised by Spain with D'Berto (O Grove) and Elkano (Getaria) taking the silver and bronze, respectively. But Los Marinos José is not the only Malaga eatery included in this new OAD ranking. Three other restaurants from the province are also in the Top 100: Hermanos Alba from Malaga (53rd), Tánicos from Fuengirola (65th) and Parador Playa from Benalmadena (96th).

Hermanos Alba, Tánicos and Parador Playa are also included in the 'casual' selection

From then on, we find another 18 restaurants up to the 700 included in this list: Kutral, Ronda (133); La Taberna de Mike Palmer, Malaga (161); Sidrería Usategui, Marbella (205); El Campanario Golf, Estepona (228); Arte de Cozina, Antequera (238); Uvedoble, Malaga (262); Chinchín Puerto, Caleta de Vélez (279); Marisquería Jacinto (298); Bar Fiesta, Marbella (411); Tragatá, Ronda (418); Tragabuches (453), La Milla, Marbella (461), El Higuerón, Fuengirola (480); Marisquería Godoy, Málaga (549); Taberna de Miguel, Estepona (551); La Cosmopolita, Málaga (561); El Pimpi, Malaga (635); and Leña, Marbella (661).

Fish and seafood counter at the entrance of the renovated Los Marinos José. M. M.

Los Marinos José is the most outstanding news of the latest rankings published by OAD, although there is also a Malaga presence in the other two categories: top restaurants and classics. In the top category, the Ronda-based Bardal (33rd), the Malaga-based Kaleja (38th) and the Marbella-based Skina (39th) are positioned among the top 50.

Bardal, Kaleja and Skina stand out in the 'Top Restaurants' category

In 28th place, the Smoked Room deserves a special mention, despite being in Madrid, it has Marbella DNA as it belongs to the Dani García Group. In the same list, Sollo, José Carlos García Restaurante and El Lago are also recommended. Meanwhile, in the classical category, two other restaurants from the province are included, both in Marbella: Areia (265) and Grill Marbella Club (348).

Opinionated About Dining started as a blog, but has grown into a respected international guide. It was New Yorker Steve Plotnicki who started it a little over a decade ago as a means of sharing his dining experiences. But he wanted to go further, and from giving his own opinions he went on to offer the results of a series of surveys carried out by nearly 8,000 voters. Today, the basis of the voting system is the experience of the voter.