Malaga province, with 264, registers the highest Covid incidence rate in Andalucía The Malaga health district with the highest rate is the Serranía, with 370.9 positives per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days. It is followed by the Costa del Sol (288), Malaga (276.7), Valle del Guadalhorce (230.3), Axarquía (229.2) and La Vega (117.1)

The sixth wave of Spain’s coronavirus pandemic continues to grow and generate more new infections. The 1,039 positive cases confirmed in Malaga province this Tuesday (14 December), by the Junta’s Ministry of Health, are comparable to those reported last summer during the fifth wave of the coronavirus.

After Malaga, the Andalusian province with the highest number of new cases was Seville (568), followed by Cordoba (506), Cadiz (497), Granada (265), Jaén (162), Almeria (153) and Huelva with 105.

The increase in infections has meant that Malaga province has the highest incidence rate in Andalucía with 264.1 positives per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days (52.3 more than on Monday). The cumulative incidence rate of the Andalusian region stands at 203.4 - some 29.1 more than 24 hours before.

Not only has there been a significant increase in the number of infections, but there have also been three deaths of patients with Covid in Malaga province, taking the official total in the province to 2,024 since the start of the pandemic. In Andalucía, seven more coronavirus deaths have been reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 11,440.

Malaga province health districts

The situation in the six health districts of Malaga province is progressively worsening. In the last day there has been a notable rise in the incidence rates of Covid. The health district with the highest rate is the Serranía, with 370.9 positives per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days. It is followed by Costa del Sol (288), Malaga (276.7), Valle del Guadalhorce (230.3), Axarquía (229.2) and La Vega (117.1).

Regarding the cumulated incidence rate, after Malaga is Huelva, with 247.1 positives per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days. The province with the best situation is Almería with 142.9.

Seven-day incidence rate

Malaga province not only has the highest incidence rate in the last 14 days, but also in the last seven (152.9), with a growth of 51.9 points in just 24 hours. At the opposite end of the scale is Almería, whose incidence rate in the last week was 79.5 cases per 100,000. The Andalusian average is 112.6.