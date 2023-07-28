Malaga province moves back towards two-party politics The two main parties - the PP and the Socialist PSOE - gained the support of almost seven in ten voters, meaning a return to a two-party system

Voters in Malaga province were choosing 11 MPs in the 352-seat lower house of parliament last Sunday under the proportional representation system based on provinces.

As expected, the conservative PP did best, in keeping with the pattern locally in recent years. It won five seats and 38.32% of the vote with Elías Bendodo at the top of the electoral list, up 16 points on the last election in 2019.

The two main parties - the PP and the Socialist PSOE - gained the support of almost seven in ten voters, meaning a return to a more two-party system after years of fragmentation with smaller parties like Vox, Podemos and Ciudadanos.

Far right Vox's performance in Malaga province was one of the strongest anywhere in Spain, where the party has seen its support slip away overall since the last general election in 2019. Vox won 16.4% of the vote locally, well above its national average, taking two seats.

In terms of where the PP or PSOE came out on top in the different municipal areas of Malaga province, the PSOE won in more municipalities than the PP but mostly the ones with the smallest populations. The PP won 47 of Malaga's 103 town hall areas, including the 16 biggest, such as Malaga city, Marbella, Fuengirola, Vélez-Málaga and even Mijas, where there is a PSOE local council.