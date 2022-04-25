Malaga, a metropolis of digital nomads from all over the world The website Rumbo.es says “this province of Andalucía receives thousands of tourists every year who are attracted by its culture, heritage, beaches and climate; and now, they come to work remotely as well”

Malaga is the metropolis of remote working, according to Rumbo.es, after carrying out a survey of 5,000 people and concluding that the capital of the Costa del Sol is one of the best places for digital nomads. The results make it clear that remote working from anywhere in the world is now a reality: 26% of Spanish citizens are doing so, or are planning to.

They also believe it has become an ideal way of satisfying the travel bug which many people have caught as a result of the pandemic, and as well as Malaga the Canary Islands, Milan, Lisbon and Asturias are the most popular destinations for digital nomads at present.

In the case of Malaga, Rumbo.es says “this province of Andalucía receives thousands of tourists every year who are attracted by its culture, heritage, beaches and climate; and now, they come to work remotely as well”.

It says the technological environment, large number of business centres, co-working spaces, excellent Internet coverage, reasonable prices and quality of life also play a part. “They are indisputable arguments for choosing Malaga. If you can close down your compuer and go for a stroll along Calle Larios, the Alcazaba or Muelle Uno, you aren’t going to want to leave,” says the company.

Necessities and preferences

Digital nomads are not like tourists, however. They are considered part of society and contribute a great deal of unique personal experience. For them, working from home also means an end to commuting, traffic jams and the bustle of big cities. And of course, there are the beaches, which are very attractive for these workers: 44% of people in Spain have a beach as their background when on a video-call. Neveretheless, about 58% of those who took part in the survey also said they would like to be within easy reach of the countryside.

A change of climate to be able to enjoy better weather is the reason 39% of remote workers have decided to work this way, and 35% said in the survey that they had a massive desire to get away from routine . Half of those who took part also said they also need to work in a room with plenty of light and, above all, peace and tranquility.

With these factors in mind, digital nomads can set off to find places where they can connect their laptop and, at the same time, enjoy beautiful surroundings far from home, or at least, not too close to it. “Some cities and even countries have made this an opportunity to make themselves known beyond their normal attractions,” says Rumbo.es.

And that is why Malaga has become one of the destinations which seems almost tailor-made for those whose work is online.