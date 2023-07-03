Malaga man dies after falling from balcony during stag weekend in Conil de la Frontera The deceased was partying with friends in the Cadiz town and had been taken back to the property because he was feeling unwell

SUR Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

A man from Malaga has died after falling from a balcony while on a stag do in the Cadiz province of Andalucía.

Police are investigating the incident which occurred in Conil de la Frontera in the early hours of Saturday 1 July. Sources from the Guardia Civil confirmed to Europa Press that the man was with a group of friends partying in the town. According to some reports, he was 32 years old.

The young man apparently began to feel unwell, so his friends accompanied him to the property where they were staying. The group then returned to the party. When they arrived back to the house they found the body of the victim on the pavement outside and alerted emergency services.

The victim's body was taken to the Institute of Legal Medicine in Cádiz for an autopsy to be performed, and the Guardia Civil has opened an investigation.

Conil town council and the Local Police force sent their sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased man through messages on their social media networks. The mayor, Inmaculada Sánchez, on behalf of the council expressed her "deepest condolences". to all the family and friends of the deceased man.