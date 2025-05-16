Malaga, leader for transplants in Spain, stages popular race to remind people of importance of organ donation

José Antonio Sau Malaga Friday, 16 May 2025, 00:07 Compartir

The Hospital Regional Universitario (HRU) in Malaga carried out a total of 337 transplants in 2024, some 242 of which were kidney transplants, making it the centre with the most surgeries of this nature in Spain. In 2023, the overall figure was 281 transplants, representing an increase of 20%, as coordinator of the subject at the HRU Miguel Lebrón said.

For these numbers to be maintained, it is essential to raise public awareness of the need to donate. With that in mind, the territorial delegation of health and consumer affairs hosted the presentation of the race 'Donación, Trasplante y Vida' ('Donation, Transplant and Life'), in memory of Vicente Granados, organised by the association of the same name. Vicente Granados's president Manuela La Haba said that the five-kilometre route will take place entirely around the port of Malaga. It will start at 9.30am from the cruise terminal, ending at the same point. A new feature this year is that there will also be a children's race, which will start half an hour earlier.

The race is sponsored by the Fundación Unicaja, HM Hospitales, Fundación Persán, Andalucía's regional government and Campeón shops. The presentation was also attended by transplant recipients. As María La Haba highlighted, the aim is to reach 1,300 registered participants. "Sport improves the condition and survival chances of the transplanted organ," she said.

The regional delegate for health and consumer affairs, Carlos Bautista, publicly thanked donors and their families for their generosity in donating organs. Last year, Malaga registered almost 60 donors per million population, reaching the record figure of 106 organ donors, which was the highest provincial contribution to the Andalusian total.

Lebrón stressed the importance of "taking care of the organ, doing sports and leading a healthy life". "We were the leading hospital in Spain in the number of kidney transplants, with 242, and the second in liver transplants, with 85," he said.

The head of solidarity and research of the Fundación Unicaja, Ana Cabrera, highlighted the importance of helping the legacy of professor, politician and economist Vicente Granados reach as many people as possible, while Jesús Burgos from HM Hospitales reminded the public that there is life after a transplant. Miguel Bandera, sports advisor for Malaga city council, said that "more and more transplant recipients are taking part in the race". Transplant recipient David Laguna was also invited to the presentation, where he said that he has even taken part in 101-kilometre marathons after the surgery.