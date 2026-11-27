The Impulso Andalucía 2027 project is launching the Malaga province Expert Hub with a focus on finding transport solutions and the province's development, with ... key areas such as multimodal connectivity and smart infrastructure, to ensure balanced and sustainable commuter area growth.

This will be the first event in the project the Vocento group is developing, which is designed as a major forum where institutions and society, ranging from executives of large companies and organisations to academics and students, will identify the key areas for the development of each province.

The initiative will compile all the ideas and proposals arising from the discussions into a white paper, with the aim of promoting social development in the coming years.

The expert group on transport convened by SUR will bring together eight experts of recognised standing in their respective fields.

Action plan

The aim of the meeting is to draw up an action plan setting out transport options and, above all, efficient public transport solutions, to address the sharp rise in population in Malaga city, the Costa del Sol and their metropolitan areas.

Between 2021 and 2026, the province of Malaga and the Costa del Sol have experienced unprecedented population growth. With over 1.82 million inhabitants and a steady influx of up to 20,000 new residents each year, Malaga has established itself as Spain's second-largest demographic growth centre, second only to Madrid.

The Costa del Sol capital has already surpassed the 600,000 registered residents mark (an increase of more than 25,000 since 2021, according to the INE), but problems with access to housing in the city have shifted growth towards its commuter area (Alhaurín de la Torre, Rincón de la Victoria and Vélez-Málaga) and towards the western Costa del Sol (Mijas, Fuengirola, Marbella and Estepona).

This population growth clashes head-on with the standstill in transport development. The only significant milestones in recent years have come from the Andalusian regional government, namely the extension of the metro to the city centre, alongside progress on the three sections leading to Hospital Civil and the future third hospital in Malaga city.

One of the key issues Impulso Andalucía 2027 will address is the expansion of the metro to new districts and centres of attraction. The plan is to extend the metro (as a priority) further north to Ciudad Jardín, to the eastern part of Malaga (El Palo) and Rincón de la Victoria or TechPark.

In terms of road safety, the Rincón de la Victoria bypass has become the biggest black spot in commuter Malaga. The eastern section of the A-7 motorway carries an average of 100,000 vehicles a day and sees accidents almost daily due to the residential boom in the Axarquía area.

Although the Ministry of Transport launched a study into alternative solutions at the end of 2024 following the protests of 2023, this has not yet produced any results. Furthermore, the central government has rejected short-term measures such as reversible lanes or the seven low-cost measures proposed by the local councils of Malaga and Rincón.

Furthermore, on the Costa del Sol, sections such as the San Pedro Alcántara bypass suffer from chronic traffic congestion. The study the transport department commissioned in 2025 has yet to produce any public findings, while options such as widening the main carriageway of the A-7, reorganising access roads with slip roads, creating new bypasses and improving junctions with the AP-7 motorway are under consideration. At the same time, the ministry has still not addressed the main demand of the mayors in the area: to extend the toll discounts.

The commuter rail service has one of the highest occupancy rates in Spain, particularly the C1 (Costa) and C2 (Guadalhorce) lines. It is showing clear signs of overcrowding, as well as ongoing faults and breakdowns affecting both the infrastructure and the trains.

In 2025, the Ministry of Transport set itself the target of increasing the capacity of the C1 line by 60 per cent and reducing the interval between services from 20 to 15 minutes. However, rail infrastructure company Adif has not yet begun key works such as the track doubling at Campamento Benítez and the seven new 100-metre Series 452 trains Renfe promised will not arrive until 2028.

Meanwhile, the coastal train, which is the infrastructure enjoying the greatest demand in the province, took an administrative step forward in May 2025 with the awarding of a contract for a feasibility study to connect the entire coastal strip from Nerja to Algeciras (Campo de Gibraltar).

The analysis, divided into five sections (Nerja-Malaga, Malaga-Fuengirola, Fuengirola-Marbella, Marbella-Estepona and Estepona-Algeciras), will determine the technical viability of the corridor. Its delivery date has been set for April 2027.

After the eastern area, the Guadalhorce is Malaga city's second major centre of population growth. For many, the only access route is the Guadalhorce road (A-357), which has two lanes only as far as the Río Grande. However, this is one of the few infrastructure projects where tangible progress is actually being made on the ground, since the regional ministry of public works resumed the widening in July this year, after a 16-year hiatus.

The first section where work is already clearly visible runs between Casapalma (Cártama) and Cerralba (Pizarra), covering 4.2 km, with a budget of over 50 million and including a 250-metre viaduct. Work is also progressing on the design of the next section: Cerralba-Zalea, covering a further four kilometres.

Explore the main Malaga province regional section