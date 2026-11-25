Jennie Rhodes Benalmádena 25/11/2026 Actualizado a las 17:44h.

Dr. Alejandro Martín Quirós is a specialist in internal medicine at the Hospital Vithas Xanit Internacional in Benalmádena on the Costa del Sol. He and his team are responsible for diagnosing and treating a wide spectrum of clinical conditions, ranging from seriously ill people of any age to older patients who might have multiple complex conditions.

As part of the acute medical care team, internal medicine specialists have expertise in diagnosing and determining treatment plans as well as working alongside the appropriate specialist, depending on the patient’s needs.

Vithas Xanit hospitals and clinics are a refence point for Spanish citizens and the large foreign community that lives on the Costa del Sol, as well as for visitors who require treatment while they are here.

The Vithas Group comprises 22 hospitals and 40 medical and healthcare centres along the Costa del Sol and14 provinces throughout Spain, making it one of the leading organisations in the Spanish healthcare sector. The Benalmádena hospital celebrated its 20th anniversary in May 2026.

– Dr Alejandro Martín Quirós, tell me a little bit about you, your background and specialism and how long you have worked with Hospital Vithas Xanit Internacional?

– I am originally from Cadiz and I studied my medical degree at Cadiz university before doing my residency at Hospital Universitario La Paz in Madrid, one of the biggest hospitals in Spain. After around 20 years working in internal medicine and the emergency department as well as doing research there, I decided to return to Andalucía and started working at Hospital Vithas Xanit Internacional in May 2024. I am very happy to be there and to be back in Andalucía.

– What sets Hospital Vithas Xanit Internacional apart from other hospitals on the Costa del Sol and why do foreign residents use it and trust it?

– There are a lot of good clinics and hospitals on the Costa del Sol but the most important pillars of Vithas Xanit for foreign patients are that we offer all specialities, surgery and procedures. If you are treated at the hospital you won’t have to go anywhere else for any other procedure or treatment. You will be treated from beginning to end under the same roof.

“We can reassure patients that our staff are used to dealing with Spanish and international insurance”

In addition, we have a very experienced international team. When you are sick you want to be as close to home as possible and be able to speak your own language. Patients don’t need to speak through a device; we have people who speak their language from the beginning. The hospital is used to working with foreign insurance companies and all of that is dealt with by our staff. All the patient has to think about is getting better. Usually, people ask about the insurance when they arrive and we can reassure them that the hospital will have that under control.

– Explain to me the care that the hospital provides from the moment that a patient comes in, to the follow-up care after the operation and other pre-existing conditions they may have.

– At Hospital Vithas Xanit Internacional it’s the internal medicine team’s responsibility to consider the holistic care of the patient, which means looking at all existing conditions such as diabetes, heart problems and if they take blood thinners and so on. We anticipate potential complications in order to avoid them and communicate with the surgeons, cardiologists and other consultants to make sure we get the best outcome for the patient.

“It is the internal medicine team’s responsibility to consider the holistic care of the patient”

– How do you decide on the best treatment for each patient?

– In the internal medicine department, we know that medicine is a science and we use the latest research, but we also know we’re working with humans. We use value-based medicine; a mix between the science and the human connection. At Hospital Vithas Xanit Internacional we can offer all the latest research and medicine, but we adapt that to each individual patient. The science and the medical side of things is important of course, that’s why people are in hospital, but the human empathy is also important. No one patient is the same and we give our best medical care but also our best human care to each individual.

“We use value-based medicine; a mix between the science and the human connection”

– Foreign patients often either don’t speak Spanish or, if even they do, probably prefer to talk about their health in their own language. How does Hospital Vithas Xanit Internacional help with this and what are the language and translation services provided at the hospital?

– We understand that people are in another country, either on holiday or they live here but might not speak Spanish. English is widely spoken among the staff, also Finnish – there is a big Finnish community in Benalmádena and Fuengirola. There are Norwegian, German and Dutch speakers, in fact all of the main European languages are covered by either medical staff or our team of volunteers. Using devices is very cold; this is very important for the patient so that they feel a little closer to home. Some of our volunteer interpreters have worked with us for 20 years.

We also try, whenever possible with holidaymakers, to repatriate them to their own country if we are talking about a long-term condition or the recuperation process is going to be lengthy, although sometimes patients prefer not to return home.

– What would you say to a foreign patient needing treatment to reassure them that they will get the best possible care while they are in the hospital and the aftercare?

– Patients know that we cover all the care under the same roof and with the same medical staff, they can talk in their own language. We are in contact with patients’ own doctors before and after their hospital visit – this can be private and public healthcare – we also work with GPs through the Spanish public healthcare system. We coordinate with both, covering all of the process from beginning to end.

In the case of repatriation, we prepare the report for with the insurance companies, organise a conventional flight with a nurse of doctor, or when necessary, we can arrange a medical flight with the right support.

Spanish and international insurance companies usually include Vithas Xanit hospitals in their policies. Every year we pass the Joint Commission International*, which is something that insurance companies check for and they know that Hospital Vithas Xanit Internacional has it.

*Hospital Vithas Xanit Internacional is accredited by Joint Commission International, the most prestigious healthcare accreditation body in the world, a division of the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organisations – JCAHO - which aims to improve the quality of care in the international community, providing accreditation services ​worldwide.