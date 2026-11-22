Malaga city and the Costa del Sol have been experiencing an unprecedented population increase since the Covid-19 pandemic. Between 2021 and 2026, the province' ... s population has exceeded 1.82 million and it is now Spain's second-largest population growth centre, behind only Madrid. This growth is steady, with increases of up to 20,000 new residents a year.

Malaga city has now surpassed the 600,000-inhabitant mark, having gained more than 25,000 residents since 2021, according to figures from the INE (national statistics institute). The difficulties in finding accommodation in the city centre are fuelling the growth of the Gran Málaga area, where Alhaurín de la Torre, Rincón de la Victoria and Vélez-Málaga are absorbing residential demand and also seeing their populations multiply. The western Costa del Sol and the Marbella area (Mijas, Fuengirola and Estepona) are also among the fastest-growing municipalities in Spain.

This is the demographic reality, which stands in contrast to another, more worrying trend: namely the fact that, in the post-pandemic period, improvements to transport have been few and far between and have essentially consisted of the metro reaching the city centre.

Although this was a major milestone that helped streamline connections with the most densely populated parts of the city and the commuter area, the development of public works in the province has not come close to keeping pace with population growth and the resulting needs.

The Impulso Andalucía 2027 project, the new 'think tank' Vocento has launched in partnership with consultancy firm Oliver Wyman and with the collaboration of the regional government, analyses the state of the infrastructure and puts forward a number of proposals for action.

Traffic gridlock in the east

The Rincón de la Victoria section is the major black spot on the Gran Málaga road network. Traffic density is rising as the population of the Axarquía grows and accidents occur almost daily. The eastern section of the A-7 has one of the highest rates of traffic growth in Spain, with an average volume of 100,000 vehicles.

The situation became untenable in 2023. Following an intense campaign, the Ministry of Transport commissioned a consultancy firm to examine possible alternatives. Work began at the end of 2024, although the results are not yet known.

Another traffic study, commissioned by the local councils of Malaga and Rincón, proposed seven measures for the A-7 junctions that could be implemented in the short term and at low cost. The ministry rejected this study, as it did other proposals to alleviate traffic jams, such as reversible lanes.

Chronic traffic congestion on the coast

The western Costa del Sol suffers serious traffic problems, with certain sections, such as the San Pedro Alcántara stretch, experiencing gridlock at all hours. In 2025, the department of transport commissioned a study to identify solutions. So far, nothing is clear.

Consultancy firms are working on alternatives such as increasing the capacity of the A-7 main carriageway, reorganising access points via collector or service roads and redesigning junctions.

Another option is to introduce variations in high-density areas, as well as new junctions between the A-7 and the AP-7. The extension of toll discounts has also not been taken into account, which is the mayors' main demand.

Commuter rail disruption

The Malaga commuter rail network, particularly the C1 line along the coast and, increasingly, the C2 line along the Guadalhorce, is one of the most in-demand transport systems and one of the services with the highest passenger load factors in Spain.

In 2025, the transport department set several targets for the C1 line. The challenge is to achieve a 60 per cent increase in capacity and to improve service frequency by five minutes, from 20 to 15 minutes.

Adif needs to carry out a number of works, such as the widening of the Campamento Benítez section, which have not yet begun. Renfe has announced that the C1 line will have 100-metre trains, offering greater capacity and more frequent services. However, we will have to wait until 2028 for the seven planned Alstom Series 452 trains to arrive.

Traffic jams on the Guadalhorce

The Guadalhorce is commuter Malaga's second major centre of population growth. For many, the only access route is the Guadalhorce road (A-357), which is only two-lane as far as the Río Grande. In July this year, the regional government resumed work on the road-widening project, after a 16-year hiatus. This, alongside the metro, is the only provincial infrastructure project where progress is actually happening.

The first section where work is already clearly visible runs between Casapalma (Cártama) and Cerralba (Pizarra), covering 4.2 km, at a cost of over 50 million and including a 250-metre viaduct. Work is also progressing on the design of the next section: Cerralba–Zalea, covering a further four kilometres.

No news of the coastal train

The coastal railway is the most sought-after infrastructure project in Malaga's recent history. In 2024, former Minister for Transport Óscar Puente raised hopes that it might one day become a reality.

In May 2025, a contract was awarded for the preparation of a feasibility study, with a timeframe of 18 months. It was a historic step, as for the first time the possibility of rail links connecting the entire Costa del Sol was being considered: not only the part in Malaga province, but also the Campo de Gibraltar region, from Nerja to Algeciras.

The study was divided into five sections, beginning with the modernisation (or the creation of a new corridor) between Malaga and Fuengirola. The following sections have been added: Fuengirola-Marbella; Marbella-Estepona; Estepona-Algeciras; and Nerja-Malaga. According to the engineers, these works will need to determine which of these sections are feasible. The new completion date is April 2027.

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