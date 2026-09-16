Costa del Sol mayors demand action on motorway congestion and delayed infrastructure projects

The mayors of towns along the Malaga coastline have joined calls for action over chronic traffic congestion on the motorway network, which has worsened with ... the start of the new school year, and delays to long-awaited infrastructure projects.

Their comments followed a report published by SUR on Wednesday about the traffic problems and outstanding road improvements.

The projects still awaiting action from the central government include upgrades to the Malaga-Rincón de la Victoria, Malaga-Torremolinos and Torremolinos-Guadiaro connections, as well as the northern access road to Malaga Airport.

Eastern Costa del Sol

The mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Jesús Lupiáñez, has urged the government to press ahead with widening the A-7 motorway at Rincón de la Victoria.

"The new school year has begun and with it comes a reality that thousands of residents know all too well: we don't know how long it'll take us to reach our destination each morning," he said, stressing that the problem was a chronic one.

Further west, Francisco Salado, the mayor of Rincón de la Victoria (and also the president of the Diputación provincial council), has described the situation as unbearable.

"We're approaching nine years of neglect on the state's motorways," he said.

He added: "It's no exaggeration, nor even a matter of opinion, to state categorically that the government and [Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility] Óscar Puente are ignoring and disregarding the problems faced by people in Malaga province."

Salado recalled that Malaga city and Rincón de la Victoria councils, together with the provincial authority, had proposed solutions at seven junctions on the eastern section of the A-7. The aim was to alleviate congestion between Malaga, Rincón de la Victoria and Vélez-Málaga during rush hour.

"All we got in response were dismissive comments," he said.

Torremolinos

Torremolinos mayor Margarita del Cid, meanwhile, criticised the government's handling of the situation.

"There are no words left to describe its negligence, lack of foresight and lack of responsibility. The roads have become veritable traps. And this isn't a one-off problem, nor is it exclusively linked to the summer," she said.

Del Cid also warned that the disruption could extend beyond the road network, pointing to the planned closure of the railway line between Malaga and Torremolinos in 2027.

Projects still awaiting action from the central government include upgrades to the Malaga-Rincón de la Victoria, Malaga-Torremolinos, and Torremolinos-Guadiaro connections, as well as the northern access road to Malaga Airport.

"But the problem doesn't end with the roads. What will happen when the railway line between Malaga and Torremolinos is completely closed for five and a half months in 2027? This is no minor issue. We're talking about mobility, time and quality of life," she added.

Benalmádena

For his part, Benalmádena mayor Juan Antonio Lara has called for a firm timetable for infrastructure improvements.

He urged the government to move quickly to increase the capacity of the motorway between Malaga and Torremolinos, make progress on the study of a coastal railway line, and take into account all the issues raised at a mobility summit organised by the Transport Ministry with the mayors two years ago.

Fuengirola

Fuengirola mayor Ana Mula has called for urgent measures to address congestion on the town's motorway approaches.

"We've been warning for years about the serious problem we have with access to the town from the A-7 motorway. We've experienced it in the summer and we're suffering from it now, with the return of family and working life. The most immediate solution, alongside planning an upgrade to the A-7 itself, is to remove the toll," she said.

Mula also criticised the deadlock caused by the lack of government budgets.

Mijas

"Another year has gone by, and the government's inaction on mobility along the coast is becoming increasingly unacceptable. It's an unjustifiable punishment for tens of thousands of citizens whose journeys have turned into daily nightmares," said Mijas mayor Ana Mata, criticising the government's failure to address mobility problems.

Mata called for action in the short, medium and long term, including removing the AP-7 toll and studying the redevelopment of A-7 access roads and junctions to increase capacity.

"And we mustn't lose hope of the coastal railway," she added.

Marbella

Marbella mayor Ángeles Muñoz has called on the central government to accelerate investment in road infrastructure.

"We've been calling for key measures to ease pressure on the A-7 for far too long, including a third lane between San Pedro and Puerto Banús, improvements to access roads and measures that would allow the AP-7 to be used more effectively," she said.

"We need investment and long-term planning. The third lane, the coastal railway and a solution to the AP-7 toll must form part of a comprehensive strategy to ease congestion on the A-7 and provide genuine transport alternatives for Marbella and the Costa del Sol as a whole," she concluded.

Estepona

"The traffic problems and the lack of solutions are unacceptable," said Estepona mayor José María García Urbano.

"We've been calling for years for a new entrance and exit to the motorway via La Lobilla or Cuesta de Ronda. They committed to analysing the situation and said they could commission a feasibility study before the end of 2024. However, we've still heard nothing," he said.

García Urbano added that he had conveyed the town hall's willingness to contribute to the project's cost and the execution of the works.

"Finding solutions is a priority. Citizens can't be expected to put up with the problems caused by the central government's inaction day after day. The Costa del Sol is a strategic area. We must also remember the demands we've been making regarding the rail connection and the removal of the motorway toll," he added.