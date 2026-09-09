SUR in English Marbella 09/09/2026 a las 14:13h.

Join the Blevins Franks’ seminar to discover how to protect and grow your wealth under Spanish rules. We will explore:

• How to structure savings, investments and pensions tax efficiently for Spain.

• Favourable succession tax rules in Andalucía and how they can benefit you.

• Smart planning steps to secure long-term financial peace of mind in Spain.

Benefit from Blevins Franks’ 50 years of expertise and well-established network of trusted local professionals, helping you navigate complex cross-border matters with confidence.

Wednesday 7 October | 11am

Blevins Franks Marbella office

Oasis Business Center

1st floor, office 2.1, Carretera Nacional 340 KM176, 29602 Marbella

RESERVE YOUR PLACE ONLINE https://www.blevinsfranks.com/events/seminars/settled-in-spain-make-sure-your-finances-are-too/

Blevins Franks helps UK nationals living in Spain bring their finances into line with their new life abroad. Our advisers provide personalised cross-border wealth management, retirement, tax and estate planning, helping clients make informed decisions and avoid costly mistakes.

For 50 years, we have advised British expatriates across Europe, combining international expertise with detailed local knowledge. Our advisers understand the Spanish tax landscape, the opportunities available to residents, and the practical financial considerations that come with settling in Spain.

Our approach centres on guiding clients through a clear 'Peace of Mind Journey', helping ensure their wealth is structured appropriately for their circumstances, objectives and life in Spain. The seminar is an opportunity to gain valuable insights from our local Marbella advisers and discover planning opportunities you may not be aware of.

Our seminars are informative, approachable and free to attend. Places are limited, so early booking is recommended. If you are unable to attend, you are welcome to arrange a personal consultation at a time to suit you. Contact us on freephone 900 670 047 or events.spain@blevinsfranks.com.