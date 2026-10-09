Malaga traffic reorganisation due to progress on metro extension to Hospital Civil's final section

Work on the extension of the Malaga metro towards the northern part of the city has reached a new milestone, with 60 per cent of ... the planned route for the final section now under construction.

This marks the start of a new phase, which, from next Tuesday, 13 October, will lead to the closure of Calle Blas de Lezo to traffic, the section between the junction with Calle Valverde and Avenida Arroyo de los Ángeles, directly affecting the area around Hospital Civil and Hospital Materno.

Although the road will be closed to general traffic, a temporary lane will remain in place from this Tuesday until January 2027, exclusively for access to the Blas de Lezo underground car park. Meanwhile, the demarcation of the area where the new Hospital Civil station will be located will be tackled at a later stage, which will involve closing Avenida Simón Bolívar.

This stretch of work will also impact traffic on the streets running perpendicular to Blas de Lezo: Pasaje Niceto Ramírez, Calle Bresca, Calle Sebastián de Eslava, Calle Tejares, Calle Segismundo Moret and Calle Nicolás Salmerón, which become dead-end streets.

On these roads, entry and exit will be allowed via the same lane, with signposted areas for U-turns. Access will be restricted to residents or authorised vehicles no longer than five metres. Pedestrian routes and access to homes and shops will be maintained at all times.

This will also disrupt public transport and urban services. EMT bus routes 15 (Virreina-Carlos Haya-Santa Paula) and 18 (Ciudad Jardín-Teatinos) will temporarily alter their routes. At the same time, the waste bins within the area will be temporarily move to nearby points in the surrounding area.

Progress

Work on the extension of line 2 of the metro to Hospital Civil is continuing along a 1.8-kilometre route comprising three underground stations, with construction divided into three distinct sections. With the entire extension expected to be operational around 2029, work is progressing across the various sections of the route.

How is each section going?

The first section, which covers the stretch between Guadalmedina and Hilera, is 637 metres long and runs beneath Armengual de la Mota, Hilera and Santa Elena. Work on this section began in January 2024 and is scheduled for completion in early 2027.

Work has already started on concreting the tunnel's cover slab at the junction with Calle Honduras. There is a sub-section in Hilera affected by the significant and unexpected discovery of a Roman necropolis.

The second section comprises the stretch between Hilera and Eugenio Gross, spanning 653 metres. Following the start of work on the tunnel linings in the summer of 2025, the project is currently in full swing and work has already begun on laying and concreting the first roof slabs in order to restore normal service to the upper tracks.

The third section runs from Calle Eugenio Gross to Calle Blas de Lezo Street and the Hospital Civil station, covering a total length of 510 metres.

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