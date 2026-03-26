Malaga metro: final extension section to Hospital Civil is now under way

Ignacio Lillo Thursday, 26 March 2026, 13:42 Share

The regional government has chosen its preferred candidate for the construction of the final phase of the Malaga metro extension after a nine-month bidding process.

The best offer, according to the Junta, is that of Malaga-based construction company Sando, which has proposed a 36-month timeframe and a budget of 48.2 million euros.

The final section of the metro extension is between Calle Eugenio Gross and Calle Blas de Lezo. The end goal is for it to reach Hospital Civil and the future Virgen de la Esperanza hospital.

Sando now has ten business days to submit the required documentation. Once the contracting committee reviews and approves this documentation, they will formally award the contract.

Other bidders, however, will still have time to oppose the decision and file an appeal. In the case that there are no such appeals, construction will begin.

Outline of the construction work

This third and final section begins past the La Trinidad station (which is included in the second section, in the Gamarra area) and ends next to Hospital Civil, with a total length of 510 metres. It runs 100 per cent underground, under the road network formed by Calle Eugenio Gross, Calle Blas de Lezo and Avenida Simón Bolívar.

This section also includes the construction of the Hospital Civil station behind the health centre and at the doors of the future third hospital.

Once this third and final section begins, all the work on the extension between the Guadalmedina and the Hospital Civil stations will be under way. This line 2 branch will have a total length of 1.8 kilometres and three stations (Hilera, La Trinidad, and Hospital Civil). All three sections will be under construction simultaneously by the second half of 2026.

Alternative and parallel routes will take on traffic while construction from the El Corte Inglés and Arroyo de los Ángeles lasts.

The construction of the stations falls under another project, currently in the drafting process.

This extension will add between 3.5 and four million passengers per year to the existing network (lines 1 and 2 to Atarazanas), which recorded a record of 19.22 million passengers in 2025. EU ERDF funds co-finance the project.