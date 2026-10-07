Why indoor-outdoor living is changing the way homes are designed in Marbella

SUR in English Marbella 07/10/2026 Actualizado a las 11:35h.

A Marbella home can have a beautifully furnished living room and an impressive terrace, yet still feel as though the two belong to different properties. The furniture may be unrelated in scale or character. The outdoor dining table may be too far from the kitchen to use comfortably. After sunset, one space may feel inviting while the other becomes too dark or exposed.

For Daiane Miccoli, Founder and Creative Director of Miccoli Interiors, these are not finishing details. They affect how people actually live in a home on the Costa del Sol.

In Marbella, the transition between indoors and outdoors deserves as much attention as either space on its own. A terrace works best when its position, furniture and atmosphere make it a natural place to go throughout the day.

Start with the view from inside

The relationship between a living room and a terrace begins before anyone opens the doors. Large windows mean that outdoor furniture, planting and lighting often form part of the view from inside the house.

That does not require identical furniture on both sides of the glass. It calls for a connection between them: compatible proportions, a considered palette and materials that sit comfortably together. An outdoor seating area should feel like a continuation of the home's character while meeting the different demands of an exposed space.

The arrangement matters too. A terrace can look generous on a plan but feel awkward once a large dining table, lounge furniture and planters compete for the same area. Clear routes between the interior, dining space and seating area can make a greater difference to daily enjoyment than adding another piece of furniture.

Give each outdoor area a purpose

Owners often ask one terrace to do several jobs. They may want somewhere to eat, somewhere to relax and a place for guests to gather. Those uses need to be considered together, particularly in an apartment where space is limited.

The question is not how many functions can be fitted onto the terrace, but which ones the owners will actually use. A comfortable lounge area may matter most to a family who spends long evenings outdoors. For owners who regularly entertain, the dining area and its connection to the kitchen may take priority.

A villa with a garden and pool offers more room, but it brings similar decisions. Poolside seating, shaded conversation areas and outdoor dining can each have a different purpose while still feeling part of one home.

Choose materials for where they will live

Marbella's light is one of the pleasures of living here, but an outdoor setting also has to cope with strong sun, occasional rain and, in exposed locations, coastal conditions.

Furniture should therefore be selected for its intended position, not simply because it looks good beside the interior sofa. Frames, tabletops, upholstery and cushions have different maintenance requirements. Even furniture made for exterior use benefits from sensible care and from being chosen with the amount of exposure in mind.

Comfort remains essential. If an outdoor chair is difficult to sit in for an entire meal, or a lounge area offers no useful shade at the time its owners want to use it, the terrace is unlikely to become the living space they imagined.

For Miccoli, the design decision is to bring performance and appearance together. Outdoor furniture for Marbella homes should suit the setting and feel comfortable, while making practical sense for the way the property is used.

The indoor dining and living area at Santa Clara Marbella uses pale upholstery, timber detailing and pendant lighting.

The indoor dining and living area at Santa Clara Marbella uses pale upholstery, timber detailing and pendant lighting.

A Marbella example Santa Clara

At Santa Clara Marbella, Miccoli Interiors developed a contemporary apartment as a complete home. Its open-plan living and dining spaces use warm neutral tones, timber, tactile fabrics and considered lighting. The project also includes an outdoor lounge and dining area.

Seen together, these spaces show why an apartment's exterior deserves a place in the overall design conversation. The terrace offers another way to spend time at home, with the living and dining areas inside providing its immediate context.

The project also illustrates that continuity does not depend on making every area look the same. Indoor and outdoor spaces can serve different purposes while sharing a considered sense of proportion, comfort and atmosphere.

The communal pool at the Santa Clara development in Marbella forms part of the wider setting of the apartment. Pool and landscaping are not presented as Miccoli Interiors design work.

The communal pool at the Santa Clara development in Marbella forms part of the wider setting of the apartment. Pool and landscaping are not presented as Miccoli Interiors design work.

Think about the evening not only the photograph

Marbella terraces are often photographed in bright daylight. Owners also need to imagine them at dusk and after dark.

Lighting can help people move safely between spaces, make an outdoor dining table usable and give a lounge area a softer atmosphere. Too little light can make the terrace feel disconnected from a welcoming interior. Too much can flatten the setting and diminish the pleasure of being outside.

The same thinking applies indoors. When the terrace remains visible through large windows at night, its lighting becomes part of the living room's atmosphere. Considering both sides together helps the home feel connected long after the sun has set.

Designing around the way people live

Indoor-outdoor living is often used to describe a look: open doors, pale colours and furniture beside a pool. In practice, it is about daily choices. Where will someone sit with a coffee in the morning? Is there shade when the family wants to eat? Can guests move easily between the kitchen, dining table and lounge? Does the terrace still feel inviting in the evening?

The answers will differ between a Marbella apartment, a family villa and a second home used for short visits. That is why the best outdoor area is not necessarily the largest or the most elaborately furnished. It is the one that fits naturally into the life of the home.

In Marbella, designing the interior well means looking beyond the walls. When the living room, terrace and outdoor spaces are considered together, owners gain more than an attractive view: they gain more ways to enjoy the place they came here to live.