Malaga advances work on metro extension with new diversion at Calle Eugenio Gross

The third and final section of the metro extension towards Hospital Civil and the new hospital in Malaga will see further progress early ... next week, with the introduction of a traffic diversion in the area around Calle Eugenio Gross.

From Tuesday, 29 September, the city council and the public infrastructure works agency will coordinate measures along several routes, resulting in a traffic diversion and a temporary change to the routes of EMT buses 15 and 18.

Vehicles travelling to the north should take a detour via Calle Séneca or Avenida de Barcelona to join Blas de Lezo via Calle Velarde. Southbound, vehicles coming from Blas de Lezo should continue along Camino de Suárez and Calle Moraima.

Changes to the bus service

The new traffic arrangements retain the current traffic flow on Calle Martínez de la Rosa and Calle Velarde, although turns onto Eugenio Gross, which are affected by the roadworks, remain restricted.

This will also affect urban public transport. Consequently, bus routes 15 (Virreina–Carlos Haya-Santa Paula) and 18 (Ciudad Jardín-Teatinos) will temporarily change their routes and run along Avenida de Barcelona. In addition, the bus stop on Eugenio Gross will move to Martínez de la Rosa.

Despite these changes, pedestrian access to the area will remain unaffected. Walking routes and access to buildings and premises will remain operational during this phase of the works.

Access to Calle Domingo Savio and Calle Vicente Ferrer will undergo some changes. In the case of Domingo Savio, the entrance via Calle Berrocal will remain and exits will be open via both Calle Berrocal and Calle Filipinas. As for Calle Vicente Ferrer, entry and exit will be exclusively via Calle Filipinas . In both cases, access will be restricted to authorised vehicles and those no longer than five metres.

This new traffic management plan will remain in place from 29 September for as long as is necessary to complete this phase.

The third section of the metro extension, on which work began in July, is 510 metres long and runs from the area around the junction of Blas de Lezo and Martínez de la Rosa with the Arroyo de los Ángeles stream to Avenida Simón Bolívar. The project involves the construction of the Hospital Civil station.

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