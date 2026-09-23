Can interior design increase the value of a property in Marbella? What owners and investors should consider

Interior design at Quintessence Marbella by Miccoli Interiors, where natural stone, bespoke elements and clean contemporary lines were used to create a timeless second home.

SUR in English Marbella 23/09/2026 a las 17:51h.

Buying a property in Marbella is often a substantial investment. Yet once the purchase is completed, owners can sometimes approach the interiors as a separate expense, looking for savings without considering how those decisions relate to the positioning of the property itself.

According to Daiane Miccoli, Founder and Creative Director of Miccoli Interiors, this is where owners should look at the bigger picture.

“Before we design a property, we need to understand what the property is expected to do,” she explains. “A home intended for resale, a rental investment and a private second residence can require very different interior strategies.”

Daiane Miccoli, Founder and Creative Director of Miccoli Interiors.

When saving on the interior can become expensive

Consider an apartment purchased for around one million euros in Marbella. If it is furnished to a noticeably lower standard than comparable properties in the same development or area, the owner may have saved money initially, but created a disadvantage when the property eventually returns to the market.

Potential buyers do not experience the original purchase price and furniture budget separately. They walk into a finished home and compare it with the alternatives available to them.

This does not mean that spending more automatically increases a property’s market value. The important question is whether the investment in the interior is appropriate for the level of the property and the expectations of its target market.

For Miccoli, this means prioritising the areas that shape the overall perception of a home. In interior design in Marbella, spatial planning, the living area, kitchen, principal bedroom, lighting, bespoke elements and the relationship between interior and exterior spaces can all influence how a property is perceived.

“A premium property should feel coherent with the investment that has been made in it,” says Miccoli. “Saving €20,000 or €30,000 on the wrong elements can be a false economy if the final result makes a million-euro property less competitive against the homes around it.”

Designing for resale

For owners whose objective is eventual resale, personal taste cannot be the only consideration.

The interior needs enough character to be memorable while maintaining an appeal that extends beyond one particular owner. Quality is also perceived through more than recognisable brands. Proportions, materials, lighting, joinery, furniture scale and the way different spaces connect all contribute to whether a property feels genuinely premium.

The objective is not necessarily to create the most expensive interior, but to create one that looks and feels appropriate to the property.

In Marbella’s competitive premium market, this becomes particularly relevant when buyers are choosing between properties with similar locations, floorplans, communal facilities and views. The interior can become the element that separates one home from another.

For rental properties the priorities change

The equation is different when a property is purchased primarily to generate rental income.

Here, interiors can become one of the principal ways of differentiating one property from another. When several homes offer similar specifications and locations, their design, presentation and condition can influence how prospective guests perceive them and how effectively they can be positioned in the rental market.

But an interior designed for rental cannot focus on photography alone.

Durability becomes part of the investment strategy. Upholstery, surfaces, outdoor furniture and frequently used pieces need to withstand repeated use while remaining attractive and easy to maintain.

“A rental property has to look good on the first day, but it also needs to continue looking good after many guests,” Miccoli explains. “If materials or furniture need constant replacement, the initial saving quickly disappears.”

The aim is therefore to combine visual impact with practicality: creating a property capable of standing out in photographs and listings while protecting the owner’s investment over the longer term.

When the investment is also your home

Not every Marbella property is purchased primarily for financial return.

For international owners buying a second residence, the priorities can be very different. Comfort, functionality and personalisation become much more important because the property has to work around the owner’s real lifestyle.

This is where bespoke design can have another kind of value.

Furniture proportions can be adapted to the architecture; joinery can solve storage requirements; lighting can change how the home is experienced at different times of day; and materials, colours and individual pieces can reflect the personality of the people who actually live there.

For properties that combine private use with periods of rental, the challenge is to find the balance: enough personalisation to make the property feel like home, while selecting materials and solutions capable of supporting rental use.

At Quintessence Marbella, the brief was to create a contemporary interior that would remain relevant beyond current design trends.

Quintessence Marbella designing for today without dating tomorrow

At Quintessence in Marbella, the brief given to Miccoli Interiors was summed up in one word: timeless.

The owners wanted a second home that would feel special and contemporary today, but that could still create the same sense of quality and impact years into the future. Rather than relying heavily on current trends, the design was built around materials and forms selected for their longevity.

Natural stone was introduced as a recurring accent, including the television feature, tables and the bedroom backwall, bringing texture and a sense of permanence to the apartment. These elements were combined with clean Italian lines in the seating and beds, creating a contemporary interior without making the property dependent on a particular design trend.

“For a second home like Quintessence, timeless doesn’t mean neutral or without personality,” explains Miccoli. “It means making choices that can still feel relevant and special years from now. Natural materials, good proportions and clean lines tend to age much better than designing around whatever happens to be fashionable today.”

The project illustrates another aspect of protecting an interior investment: longevity. When a premium home is designed around enduring materials and considered proportions rather than short-lived trends, owners are less likely to feel that the property requires a complete redesign only a few years later.

Natural materials, warm timber and clean Italian lines were used throughout the Quintessence project to balance personality with longevity.

For a second residence, that also leaves room for something equally important: creating a home that reflects the owner’s personal taste and lifestyle while preserving the quality expected from a premium Marbella property.

Interior design as part of the property strategy

There is no single correct furnishing budget for a Marbella home and no formula guaranteeing that money spent on interiors will translate directly into a higher sale price.

What owners can control is how well their interior investment supports their objective.

A property intended for resale needs to compete visually and qualitatively with other premium homes. A rental property needs durability, functionality and strong market appeal. A second residence needs to work for the people living in it and provide the personalisation that turns a property into a home.

For Miccoli, defining that objective should therefore happen before the first furniture selections are made.

“The question isn’t simply how much you should spend,” says Miccoli. “It is where you should invest, what you want the property to achieve and how every decision contributes to that goal.”

For owners who have already made a significant investment in Marbella property, the interior should not be viewed simply as the final expense after buying the property. It is part of the strategy for what that property is expected to become.