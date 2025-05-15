Malaga and Costa del Sol join new summer trend with private swimming pools for hire by the hour

Almudena Nogués Malaga Thursday, 15 May 2025, 17:38 Compartir

A growing trend that is starting to catch on in Malaga province is for private individuals to rent out their private swimming pool by the hour. It is a formula that has already taken off in many parts of Spain and which many have dubbed 'the Airbnb of swimming pools'.

With this rental scheme - as the management platforms that have cornered the market argue - everyone wins: from the client, who can spend the day with friends or family in a private pool with the privacy and peace that comes with it - to the owner, who obtains an extra income in exchange for giving up the outdoor space of his or her home for a few hours.

"The model is in line with a growing trend: local and exclusive leisure. And, above all, it responds to a new mentality: sharing what you do not use all the time to generate income and improve the lives of others."

In 2024, more than 20,000 people used swimming pools via the Cocopool website and the company expects to have more than a thousand spaces available on offer by the end of summer 2025. "The model is in line with a growing trend: private, exclusive, local leisure, as opposed to more crowded spaces such as municipal swimming pools, beaches, parks and restaurants. And, above all, it responds to a new mentality: sharing what you don't use all the time, generating income and improving the lives of others with something you already have," explains Gerard Xalabarde, CEO of Cocopool.

If demand increases, so does supply. As a result, more and more individuals are opening up their pool to other users in exchange for a fee that usually starts at 15 euros per hour per adult. The way it works is simple: the owner publishes their pool (there are already several specialised platforms: from Swimmy to Cocopool or Alkipicinas), sets the price and establishes their own rules. Most bookings also include the use of the garden, barbecue or chill-out areas. The platform is in charge of managing payments, facilitating contracts and offering assistance in the event of any issues.

Cocopool indicates that the majority of users who rent pools do so to celebrate birthdays, to family reunions, baby showers or events with friends. "It's like having a second home for a few hours". When making the reservation, the client chooses the time slot and the number of people. In addition, in many cases, extras such as kitchenware or towels can be added for a fee. The advertisement usually specifies aspects such as the privacy offered by the premises (whether it has privacy or is more visible to neighbours) or whether the owners are usually inside the property. According to Cocopool, the average income for the owner is around 5,000 euros per season, "although in areas with more demand it can exceed 15,000 euros," they highlight.

Cocopool currently has six swimming pools for hire by the hour in Malaga. Most of them are located away from the city, in residential areas of Churriana, Cártama, Casabermeja, Álora, Monda or Tolox. There are also a few offers on websites such as Swimmy, a platform created in 2017 in France. Raphaelle de Monteynard is its creator. Fed up with seeing so many unused pools in the area where she lived in the south of France, she thought it would be very useful to create a system that would connect owners and those interested in renting a pool.

And now the concept has arrived in Spain. Another option is Alkipicinas. "From an afternoon in the sun to a special party, we have the ideal pool for you and what you have in mind. Organise your birthday, a party with friends or a different day out with the family. Reservations without booking fees and 100 per cent direct contact with the owner," they say. In Malaga they have a couple of properties.

By way of example, here are some of the swimming pools for hire by the hour in the province:

Salt pool and jacuzzi on the outskirts of Malaga

A resident of Churriana, María Isabel Z - as this owner is registered - rents out her swimming pool, garden and large shaded porch equipped with table, chairs, sofa, sink and fridge with small freezer. Her price? From 15 euros per hour - for an average group of six to 10 people: 180 euros. It also offers a bathroom, night lighting, wifi, jacuzzi, shower, changing room and sun loungers. The extras available include the possibility of ordering towels (three euros) and kitchenware (25 euros).

Swimming pool, with gas barbecue, bar, table football, pool and darts

Located between Casabermeja and Colmenar is another pool for a maximum of 15 people which is rented from 18 euros per hour -for a group of six to 10 people it would cost 158.40 euros. As its advertisement says, it is located in a private area 20 minutes from Malaga, "ideal for enjoying a different day with your friends or family or a perfect afterworks with work colleagues". Among its attractions are its extras: bar, table football, billiards and darts. However, they do point out that privacy is limited: "the neighbours can see the pool", they point out.

Large private swimming pool in Álora with garden

"Luxury private swimming pool 9x5 m with garden around. 25 minutes drive from Malaga, the train arrives in the village. The local bus line drops you off in front. Bar and barbecue area equipped with griddle, oven, paella pan, coffee machine, dishwasher, large fridge and freezer. Catering and cocktail service available with a supplement, on request," reads this advertisement. This property, located in Álora, also offers private and gated parking. The cost starts at 25 euros per hour and privacy is high, according to the owners: "The neighbours can't see the pool". For an average group of six to 10 people on any given Saturday, the price is 252 euros from 10am to 4pm.

"Beautiful swimming pool in Tolox with views"

In Tolox, surrounded by nature and with beautiful views, you can find this swimming pool for rent by the hour on the Cocopool platform. Its price? From 25 euros per hour -between one and five people spending half a day from 12 to 6pm costs 180 euros-. Its maximum capacity is 10 people. "Beautiful swimming pool, located in an estate to enjoy a wonderful day in peace. It includes shower and toilet as well as parking. However, they warn that it has little privacy, "the neighbours can see the pool". Among its services are barbecue, fridge, wifi and shower.

Swimming pool with garden and barbecue in Arriate

"Wonderful place five minutes from Ronda" is how this space is sold, with a maximum capacity of 20 people. The price starts at 30 euros per hour - for a group of between 16 and 20 people it is charged at 216 euros from 11am to 5pm, for example. In addition, it is specified that the host will not be present while the pool is in use. It has a lot of privacy. Includes barbecue,️ covered area,️ indoor dining area with lounge, bathroom, night lighting, kitchen, cutlery, table and chairs, bar bar, sofas, oven, fridge, freezer, board games, garden games, television, sun loungers, shaded area, shower and floats.

'Carlos Pool': swimming pool in Cártama on a 2,500-metre finca

"Welcome to my 2,500 square metre finca, a perfect place to have fun in the middle of nature. With wide open spaces and a crystal clear pool, your event will become an unforgettable memory," is how this owner sells their swimming pool on the Alkipiscinas platform. The advert goes on: "Are you planning a birthday, a family reunion or just a fun day out with friends, my space is the ideal place! With green areas to enjoy the sun and the scenery, plus a barbecue ready to cook your favourite dishes, we have everything you need to make your event a resounding success. For just 15 euros per adult and 10 euros per child, you'll have access to all the facilities and can enjoy a day full of entertainment." The property is located in Cártama and includes a fridge and freezer.