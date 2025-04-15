Malaga joins Costa del Sol and emerges from drought threshold: this is the current status of the province's reservoirs

Chus Heredia Tuesday, 15 April 2025, 10:27 Compartir

Malaga's reservoirs continue to rise in level thanks to the runoffs that keep bringing water. The reserves could have been even higher if it were not for the opening of the sluice gates in some reservoirs for security or relief reasons. The seven reservoirs in the province stored almost 368 million cubic metres at midday yesterday (Monday). A new milestone has been reached: over 60% of full capacity. The numbers allow Malaga to emerge from the drought thresholds, as the Costa del Sol had already done. The Axarquia is also improving, but the progress would need to be consolidated before any state of stability is confirmed.

The Costa del Sol is in a certified 'normal' state according to drought levels, with an assigned consumption of 250 litres per inhabitant per day. The La Concepción reservoir on the western strip is at 96% of its capacity, with more than 55 million cubic metres stored. However, the Junta de Andalucía is always preparing for a less favourable scenario and is, therefore, planning works to modernise the reservoir system.

205 million cubic metres had to be exceeded by the three headwater reservoirs (Guadalhorce, Conde and Guadalteba) plus Casasola. They have already done so by a wide margin (218).

The reservoir located between Marbella and Istán would have filled one and a half times, considering the relentless rains that took place in March and occasionally continued in April. On 7 March, however, the bottom spillways were opened to prevent exceeding the safety thresholds established in the dam's operating plan.

Summers on the coast will be calmer and better-supplied, especially when the modernisation of the Marbella seawater desalination plant finishes. This facility will be able to supply 20 million cubic metres per year to a coast that traditionally demands around 90 million cubic metres per year.

76.7 million cubic metres had to be exceeded at the La Viñuela for the reservoir to transition from severe to moderate drought. It already stores more than 80.

The situation in Malaga has radically changed. The three headwater reservoirs (Guadalhorce, Guadalteba and Conde de Guadalhorce) plus Casasola add up to 218 million cubic metres. The threshold for passing from moderate drought to normality is 205. The buffer is clear, pending confirmation by the next drought commission. Although jumping two thresholds at the same time is not the only criterion to establish new phases, the situation is promising, especially when the works on the large underground 'reservoir' in the lower end of the Guadalhorce river are coming to an end. Municipal water company Emasa has a clear strategy of using wells and underground resources, which already account for 20% of the supply. The percentage will shoot up with the aforementioned works.

The Axarquia, which was in a state of serious drought only a few months ago, has moved one step lower, to severe drought. It is soon expected to move to moderate level, the least austere. However, as is the case with other reservoirs, making a leap of two steps at the same time is challenging. In this case, the margin is not wide, as the reserves in the Axarquia stand at 80 million cubic metres, with necessary 76.7.

166 million cubic metres contained provincial reservoirs at this time last year. Yesterday, the level was close to 368, 60% of the full storage capacity.

In the last week, provincial water reserves have risen by 4 million cubic metres. These are the best figures in five years. Back in 2020, the province accumulated more than 414 million cubic metres, 67% of the full capacity. Such a figure, if not higher, could have been reached this year as well, if it were not for the emergency releases at La Concepción, Conde de Guadalhorce, Casasola, Limonero and Viñuela. However, these operations were necessary for safety reasons and to clean the reservoirs, which were heavily laden with sediments.

96% is the filling level of the La Concepción reservoir. The Conde de Guadalhorce and Casasola reservoirs are at similar levels.

The hydrological year marks the seasons in the management of water resources. This year, as those before, started on 1 October and, at the end of March, reserves passed their halfway point. The volume of rainwater collected in the reservoirs shows notable increases compared to the same time last year. At that time, storms Gloria and Nelson saved the summer in a province that was already planning to bring in water by ship.

4 million cubic metres of runoff in the last week.

In La Concepción, some 778mm have been collected since, compared to 405 in 2024. In Casasola, 580mm have been measured (190). In El Limonero, 498 compared to 192. The Guadalhorce and Guadalteba have added up to 588mm (208). The greatest contrast is recorded in nearby Conde: 630mm this year compared to 137 last year.

In La Viñuela, a total of 588mm were recorded, compared to 297 a year ago.